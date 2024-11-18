Central Coast Mariners have their sights set on defending the A-League title and becoming the first team to win it three times in a row despite losing key players during the close season.

With Auckland FC joining the league and several big names players signing for Australian clubs, this season promises to deliver plenty of entertainment for fans.

Read on as we look at how to watch the A-League in some major jurisdictions this term, starting with the all-important home market in Australia.

How to Watch the A-League in Australia

The A-League has some fantastic coverage in Australia, making it easy for fans to watch games on local television or through online streaming platforms.

The A-League signed a groundbreaking deal with ViacomCBS in 2021, allowing fans to watch matches on free-to-air television and other paid services.

As part of their agreement, Channel 10 will broadcast two games every week on their 10Bold channel, although there has been a slight tweak to the timeframe.

Fans have been able to watch a 7.45 pm game on Saturday and another at 3.00 pm on Sunday on free-to-air TV in recent seasons.

However, free-to-air TV will cover two back-to-back games on Saturday evenings this season, with one showing at 5.00 pm and the other at 7.40 pm.

The 10Bold channel will also air every match in the final series and the Grand Final. The same games aired on 10Bold will also be available online, and fans can stream them on Channel 10’s platform 10play.

However, fans who want to follow every game in the 2024/25 season will need to subscribe to Paramount+, which also offers access to the final series and the Grand Final.

Some betting operators in Australia also offer live streaming coverage of the A-League to boost wagering interest among fans.

Rather than switching between channels, several online betting sites in Australia allow fans to watch games directly on their platform, making it easier for them to place live bets.

The feature allows bettors to monitor their bets and stay connected to the game without needing a TV or online streaming subscription.

How to Watch the A-League in the US

Sports fans in the United States are gradually getting accustomed to football and are now showing more interest in foreign leagues.

While the A-League is not the most popular competition in the world, it makes for a fresh viewing experience for American fans who want to broaden their football horizons.

The A-League does not have the same extensive presence in the US as it does in Australia, but there are still several ways for fans to follow all the action.

Americans can follow the A-League by subscribing to Paramount+. The ad-free version is usually more expensive than the regular subscription, but it is an affordable way to stay up-to-date with A-League football.

ESPN+ offers extensive coverage of A-League football in the US. It’s the primary platform for sports content, so there are plenty of live-streaming channels that focus on A-League football.

If live-streaming is not an option, YouTube is a fantastic resource for highlights and match analysis.

The official A-League YouTube channel uploads match recaps and key moments, which can be a useful way to keep up with the season’s biggest games.

How to Watch the A-League in the UK

The A-League’s viewership in the UK does not match that of other high-profile European leagues, but a decent crop of football fans watch the action in Australia’s top-flight division.

UK fans can tune into the A-League via BT Sports ESPN and BT Sports Live to access a handful of games live or on-demand.

However, if the games you want to watch are not available on any of those platforms, you can still watch them through Australian outlets using Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology.

A VPN allows you to access content from other countries by masking the IP address of your device and making it appear as if you are accessing the internet from another location.

Connecting to an Australian IP address also allows you to subscribe to the Australian version of Paramount+ to enjoy full access to every A-League fixture.

Keep in mind that VPN usage can sometimes clash with platform restrictions, so make sure to confirm the terms and conditions beforehand.