Manchester United (AKA Red Devils) is one of the most successful teams in football history. Since its establishment in 1878, the team has won 68 trophies. Manchester United’s trophy cabinet includes 20 league titles, 13 FA Cups, 6 League Cups, 21 FA Community Shields, 6 European trophies, and 2 international titles. The team lifting all these titles wasn’t by chance; the glories stemmed from the efforts of legendary players.

The remainder of the article will shed light on 11 of the greatest players to wear the Manchester United uniform. Let’s get started!

1. Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

When it comes to manning the goal post, there’s only one name we can think of: Peter Schmeilchel. The Danish giant had imposed himself as a top-tier goalkeeper with an intimidating presence, swift reflexes, and ability to organize the defense. During his time at United, he won 1 Champions League and 5 EPL titles. He was so good in the English League that some consider him the best goalkeeper in PL history.

2. Right Back: Gary Neville

Gary Neville embodies everything that Manchester United stands for. He was passionate, committed, and had a winning mentality that modern-day players can only wish to have. He played a total of 602 games for the Red Devils, and scored seven goals. His leadership and defensive attributes made the team’s defense a brick wall. He won eight EPL titles and 2 Champions League while at the club.

3. Center Back: Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand brought style and elegance to the defense of Manchester United. He wasn’t afraid to be adventurous as a defender, making him a nightmare for opposing teams’ offenses. Rio also formed a practically unbreakable partnership with Nemanja Vidic; together, they made the Red Devils practically impenetrable in the 2000s. During his 12-year stint at the club, he won six EPL titles and one Champions League.

4. Center Back: Nemanja Vidic

Vidic didn’t just look like a warrior. He acted and played like one while playing for the Red Devils. The Serbian was fearless, and didn’t mind sacrificing his body to stop attacks. Therefore, it didn’t take him long to be a fan favorite at Old Trafford. During Vidic’s time at the club, his defensive exploits played a vital role in the club lifting five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

5. Left Back: Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin is one of the most underrated players on this list. However, if you ask any Manchester United fans that watched Denis play, they’ll tell you that he was reliable and had great technicality. He did the basics so well that he almost never had a bad game.

Although a traditional left back, Irwin could switch to the other flank when called upon. He also took penalties and free kicks occasionally. During Irwin’s time at Manchester United, he won seven EPL titles and one UCL.

Here’s what his coach, Alex Ferguson, said about Denis Irwin in his 2013 autobiography: “We always called him Eight Out of Ten Denis. So quick and nimble: quick-brained. Never let you down. There was never any bad publicity with him.”

6. Right Midfielder: David Beckham

David Beckham was the face of Manchester United during his 11-year stint at the club. His vision and free kick taking abilities were unmatched. These attributes came in clutch for the Red Devils’ success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He played 394 games for the club, scoring 85 goals and providing 152 assists. David Beckham also lifted six Premier League titles, one UCL, and two FA Cups at Manchester United.

7. Central Midfielder: Roy Keane

Roy Keane is one of the most formidable players to ever wear a Manchester United jersey. He made sure that the midfield was organized at all times and as captain, he showed great grit when the team was on the winning or losing side. As Red Devils captain, Keane won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and one UEFA Champions League.

8. Central Midfielder: Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes is considered to be one of the best midfielders of all time. His passes were accurate and his shots were powerful and occasionally resulted in golazos. While he didn’t say much, his feet did the talking and led the Red Devils to 11 Premier League wins and two Champions League titles.

Here’s what another football great, Zinedine Zidane, said about Paul Scholes: “You rarely come across the complete footballer, but Scholes is as close to it as you can get. One of my regrets is that the opportunity to play alongside him never presented itself during my career. He is the opposition because he could do so much damage.”

9. Left Midfielder: Ryan Giggs (OBE)

Ryan Giggs (OBE) is the most decorated player in the history of Manchester United. During his 23 years at the club, Giggs accumulated 35 trophies. This includes 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, nine Community Shields, two Champions Leagues, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Giggs was a starter due to his incredible pace, quick feet, and vision.

10. Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo came to Manchester United as a nifty winger and left the club as one of the best players of his generation. During his first stint at the Red Devils, he won three EPL titles, a UCL trophy, and the Ballon d’Or. Ronaldo became world-class due to his ‘‘never give up’’ attitude, skill, and athleticism.

11. Striker: Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona is one player that changed the course of Manchester United. Prior to his arrival, the team hadn’t won the league for 26 years. After he joined, the side witnessed dominance like they’ve never seen. He won four Premier League titles in five seasons for the Red Devils. Cantona’s upturned collar alongside his arrogance and on-field performance made him a Manchester United cult hero.

Conclusion

And there you have it, folks! We’ve run you through the best 11 players in Manchester United history. Although they’re from different eras, these players remain bounded in terms of striving for perfection and an insatiable hunger to win. With the trophies they collectively won for Manchester United, they’ve etched the club in the annals of history in English and international football.