The 12th season of the Scottish Premier League officially commenced on August 2, 2025, marking the start of an eagerly awaited campaign that will run until May 2026. This season features 12 competitive clubs vying for the prestigious title, including familiar powerhouses and passionate challengers.

The lineup of teams competing this season includes Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Rangers, Ross County, St Johnstone, and St Mirren. Among them, Celtic enters the season as the defending champions and is looking to secure an impressive fourth consecutive Scottish Premier League title.

Fans can expect thrilling matches, intense rivalries, and standout performances as the league unfolds over the next several months. With the season stretching from early August 2025 to May 2026, the competition promises to deliver excitement and drama from start to finish.

Scottish Premiership Fixtures 2025/26

Here are the upcoming fixtures in the Scottish Premiership for the 2025/2026 season:

Scottish Premiership Top Scorers 2025/26