Euro 2024 Highlights (22 Jun 2024) – MOTD Highlights



Published on Saturday, June 22, 2024, this highlights package features the thrilling matches from Euro 2024 Group Stage Matchday 9, including Group E and F matches:

Georgia vs Czech Republic

Turkey vs Portugal

Belgium vs Romania

Alex Scott is part of the BBC’s main presenting team for Euro 2024, alongside Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, and Mark Chapman.

Alex Scott presents all the goals and talking points from the day’s three matches, featuring 2016 winners Portugal’s Group F encounter with Turkey.

Portugal are something of a specialist in this tournament, reaching the knockout stage on all eight appearances, although they failed to make the quarter-finals for the first time at Euro 2020, while Turkey’s best result is reaching the semi-finals in 2008.

You can also see what happened in the other Group F game between Georgia and the Czech Republic, and in Group E between Belgium and Romania.

