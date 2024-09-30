Mark Chapman introduces highlights of the day’s two Premier League matches, including Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham.
Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. United took the lead through both Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, but goals from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur earned the Londoners a point.
The day’s other game sees newly promoted Ipswich host Aston Villa at Portman Road in a repeat of both sides’ first Premier League match back in 1992.
Mark and guests will also discuss the goals and talking points from Saturday’s seven games.
When is Match of the Day 2 on?
Match of the Day 2 is on Sunday evenings at 10:30 pm on BBC One. It is a Premier League football highlights program that features highlights from the day’s matches, analysis, and interviews.
Please note that on rare occasions, Match of the Day 2 may be moved to BBC Two or have its broadcast time changed to make way for other sporting events.
Is Match of the Day 2 available on BBC iPlayer?
Yes. Match of the Day 2 will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.