Cristiano Ronaldo Records 2026: UCL Goals, International Milestones

By Karen A.
Cristiano Ronaldo records continue to dominate football history in 2026. At 41, the Al-Nassr and Portugal star holds 140+ UEFA Champions League goals and 143 international strikes, with 961 career goals total.

CR7 achievements span clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and now Saudi Arabia, plus 34 senior trophies including 5 UCL titles and EURO 2016.​

Champions League Dominance

Ronaldo owns the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals, most appearances, and 17 goals in a single 2013-14 season.
He leads in hat-tricks (8) and holds oldest goalscorer records at age 38+.
No player matches his 1,300+ professional appearances milestone.​

RecordRonaldo StatNext Best
UCL Goals140Messi (129) ​
UCL Seasons17Messi (17)
UCL Hat-tricks8Messi (8)

International Records with Portugal

Ronaldo’s 143 men’s international goals top the world, plus 14 EURO goals and 226 caps.
He captains Portugal with 153 caps and 36 assists records.​
Trophies include EURO 2016 and 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.​

Club Achievements Breakdown

ClubKey RecordsTrophies
Real MadridLa Liga top scorer x3, 34 hat-tricks4 UCL, 2 La Liga 
Man UtdPL hat-trick record3 PL, 1 UCL
JuventusSerie A goals2 Serie A
Al-Nassr35 SPL goals (2023-24)Arab Club Cup 

Ronaldo hit 900+ career goals fastest and owns El Clásico scoring (18).​

All-Time Goal Milestones

Over 961 senior goals place Ronaldo atop club+nation charts.
Milestones: first to 100/200/500 top-league goals; 12 straight La Liga scorers.​
2026 targets include 1,000 career goals per recent analysis.

Latest Updates (2025-2026)

In Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo broke 35-goal season record.
Portugal’s Nations League win adds to his 34 trophies at age 41.​
Records hold firm despite World Cup ambitions.

