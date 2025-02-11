Union Saint-Gilloise and Ajax Amsterdam are poised to face off in a much-anticipated Europa League playoff match on Thursday. The encounter promises an exciting evening of European football. Both teams come into this match with comparable recent performances, each having secured four victories and suffered one loss in their last five games across all competitions. The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax game will kick off at 17:45 UK Time.

Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel

The European campaign began poorly for Royale Union SG, as they managed to secure only two out of a possible 12 points from their initial set of matches, placing themselves in a difficult position and almost signalling an early exit. Nevertheless, Sebastian Pocognoli’s team achieved a remarkable comeback in the latter half of the league phase, defeating Twente (1-0), OGC Nice (2-1), and Braga (2-1) consecutively, securing their position among the top 24 with a match remaining.

In the competitive landscape of the Belgian club, Ajax launched their revamped Europa League campaign with an impressive performance, demonstrating their significant aspirations for European success by securing 10 out of 12 available points in the initial phase of the league. Nonetheless, the progression of their European campaign was not noteworthy, as three consecutive losses severely undermined their hopes of securing a top-eight finish. However, a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray on the final day of this phase enabled them to qualify for the playoff round.

When is Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, 13 February 2025

Thursday, 13 February 2025 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel

How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Netherlands: VRT Canvas, Ziggo Sport, Canal+ Netherlands

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax possible lineups

Union St.Gilloise Predicted Lineup (3-5-2)

Goalkeeper: Moris

Defenders: Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen

Midfielders: Khalaili, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, El Hadj, Niang

Forwards: Fuseini, Ivanovic

Ajax Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)