List of UEFA Champions League past winners

UEFA Champions League winners from the first 1955–56 season to the most recent 2024–25 season are listed below year by year:

PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 Champions League final, scoring more goals than any previous finalist, with four goals scored or assisted by teenagers, including Désiré Doué.

Season Winner Runner-up Score/Notes 2024–25 Paris Saint-Germain Inter Milan 5-0 2023–24 Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund 2–0 2022–23 Manchester City Inter Milan 1–0 2021–22 Real Madrid Liverpool 1–0 2020–21 Chelsea Manchester City 1–0 2019–20 Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain 1–0 2018–19 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 2017–18 Real Madrid Liverpool 3–1 2016–17 Real Madrid Juventus 4–1 2015–16 Real Madrid Atlético Madrid 1–1 (5–3 pens) 2014–15 Barcelona Juventus 3–1 2013–14 Real Madrid Atlético Madrid 4–1 (a.e.t.) 2012–13 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 2–1 2011–12 Chelsea Bayern Munich 1–1 (4–3 pens) 2010–11 Barcelona Manchester United 3–1 2009–10 Inter Milan Bayern Munich 2–0 2008–09 Barcelona Manchester United 2–0 2007–08 Manchester United Chelsea 1–1 (6–5 pens) 2006–07 AC Milan Liverpool 2–1 2005–06 Barcelona Arsenal 2–1 2004–05 Liverpool AC Milan 3–3 (3–2 pens) 2003–04 Porto Monaco 3–0 2002–03 AC Milan Juventus 0–0 (3–2 pens) 2001–02 Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen 2–1 2000–01 Bayern Munich Valencia 1–1 (5–4 pens) 1999–00 Real Madrid Valencia 3–0 1998–99 Manchester United Bayern Munich 2–1 1997–98 Real Madrid Juventus 1–0 1996–97 Borussia Dortmund Juventus 3–1 1995–96 Juventus Ajax 1–1 (4–2 pens) 1994–95 Ajax AC Milan 1–0 1993–94 AC Milan Barcelona 4–0 1992–93 Marseille AC Milan 1–0 1991–92 Barcelona Sampdoria 1–0 (a.e.t.) 1990–91 Red Star Belgrade Marseille 0–0 (5–3 pens) 1989–90 AC Milan Benfica 1–0 1988–89 AC Milan Steaua București 4–0 1987–88 PSV Eindhoven Benfica 0–0 (6–5 pens) 1986–87 Porto Bayern Munich 2–1 1985–86 Steaua Bucharest Barcelona 0–0 (2–0 pens) 1984–85 Juventus Liverpool 1–0 1983–84 Liverpool Roma 1–1 (4–2 pens) 1982–83 Hamburg Juventus 1–0 1981–82 Aston Villa Bayern Munich 1–0 1980–81 Liverpool Real Madrid 1–0 1979–80 Nottingham Forest Hamburg 1–0 1978–79 Nottingham Forest Malmö FF 1–0 1977–78 Liverpool Club Brugge 1–0 1976–77 Liverpool Borussia Mönchengladbach 3–1 1975–76 Bayern Munich Saint-Étienne 1–0 1974–75 Bayern Munich Leeds United 2–0 1973–74 Bayern Munich Atlético Madrid 1–1, 4–0 replay 1972–73 Ajax Juventus 1–0 1971–72 Ajax Inter Milan 2–0 1970–71 Ajax Panathinaikos 2–0 1969–70 Feyenoord Celtic 2–1 (a.e.t.) 1968–69 AC Milan Ajax 4–1 1967–68 Manchester United Benfica 4–1 (a.e.t.) 1966–67 Celtic Inter Milan 2–1 1965–66 Real Madrid Partizan 2–1 1964–65 Inter Milan Benfica 1–0 1963–64 Inter Milan Real Madrid 3–1 1962–63 AC Milan Benfica 2–1 1961–62 Benfica Real Madrid 5–3 1960–61 Benfica Barcelona 3–2 1959–60 Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt 7–3 1958–59 Real Madrid Reims 2–0 1957–58 Real Madrid AC Milan 3–2 (a.e.t.) 1956–57 Real Madrid Fiorentina 2–0 1955–56 Real Madrid Reims 4–3

