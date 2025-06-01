HomeNews

List of UEFA Champions League past winners

UEFA Champions League winners from the first 1955–56 season to the most recent 2024–25 season are listed below year by year:

PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 Champions League final, scoring more goals than any previous finalist, with four goals scored or assisted by teenagers, including Désiré Doué.

SeasonWinnerRunner-upScore/Notes
2024–25Paris Saint-GermainInter Milan5-0
2023–24Real MadridBorussia Dortmund2–0
2022–23Manchester CityInter Milan1–0
2021–22Real MadridLiverpool1–0
2020–21ChelseaManchester City1–0
2019–20Bayern MunichParis Saint-Germain1–0
2018–19LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur2–0
2017–18Real MadridLiverpool3–1
2016–17Real MadridJuventus4–1
2015–16Real MadridAtlético Madrid1–1 (5–3 pens)
2014–15BarcelonaJuventus3–1
2013–14Real MadridAtlético Madrid4–1 (a.e.t.)
2012–13Bayern MunichBorussia Dortmund2–1
2011–12ChelseaBayern Munich1–1 (4–3 pens)
2010–11BarcelonaManchester United3–1
2009–10Inter MilanBayern Munich2–0
2008–09BarcelonaManchester United2–0
2007–08Manchester UnitedChelsea1–1 (6–5 pens)
2006–07AC MilanLiverpool2–1
2005–06BarcelonaArsenal2–1
2004–05LiverpoolAC Milan3–3 (3–2 pens)
2003–04PortoMonaco3–0
2002–03AC MilanJuventus0–0 (3–2 pens)
2001–02Real MadridBayer Leverkusen2–1
2000–01Bayern MunichValencia1–1 (5–4 pens)
1999–00Real MadridValencia3–0
1998–99Manchester UnitedBayern Munich2–1
1997–98Real MadridJuventus1–0
1996–97Borussia DortmundJuventus3–1
1995–96JuventusAjax1–1 (4–2 pens)
1994–95AjaxAC Milan1–0
1993–94AC MilanBarcelona4–0
1992–93MarseilleAC Milan1–0
1991–92BarcelonaSampdoria1–0 (a.e.t.)
1990–91Red Star BelgradeMarseille0–0 (5–3 pens)
1989–90AC MilanBenfica1–0
1988–89AC MilanSteaua București4–0
1987–88PSV EindhovenBenfica0–0 (6–5 pens)
1986–87PortoBayern Munich2–1
1985–86Steaua BucharestBarcelona0–0 (2–0 pens)
1984–85JuventusLiverpool1–0
1983–84LiverpoolRoma1–1 (4–2 pens)
1982–83HamburgJuventus1–0
1981–82Aston VillaBayern Munich1–0
1980–81LiverpoolReal Madrid1–0
1979–80Nottingham ForestHamburg1–0
1978–79Nottingham ForestMalmö FF1–0
1977–78LiverpoolClub Brugge1–0
1976–77LiverpoolBorussia Mönchengladbach3–1
1975–76Bayern MunichSaint-Étienne1–0
1974–75Bayern MunichLeeds United2–0
1973–74Bayern MunichAtlético Madrid1–1, 4–0 replay
1972–73AjaxJuventus1–0
1971–72AjaxInter Milan2–0
1970–71AjaxPanathinaikos2–0
1969–70FeyenoordCeltic2–1 (a.e.t.)
1968–69AC MilanAjax4–1
1967–68Manchester UnitedBenfica4–1 (a.e.t.)
1966–67CelticInter Milan2–1
1965–66Real MadridPartizan2–1
1964–65Inter MilanBenfica1–0
1963–64Inter MilanReal Madrid3–1
1962–63AC MilanBenfica2–1
1961–62BenficaReal Madrid5–3
1960–61BenficaBarcelona3–2
1959–60Real MadridEintracht Frankfurt7–3
1958–59Real MadridReims2–0
1957–58Real MadridAC Milan3–2 (a.e.t.)
1956–57Real MadridFiorentina2–0
1955–56Real MadridReims4–3

Most Successful Clubs

ClubTitles
Real Madrid15
AC Milan7
Bayern Munich6
Liverpool6
Barcelona5
Ajax4
Inter Milan3
Manchester United3
Juventus2
Benfica2
Chelsea2
Nottingham Forest2
Porto2
PSG1
Celtic1
Hamburg1
Steaua Bucharest1
Marseille1
Borussia Dortmund1
Feyenoord1
Aston Villa1
PSV Eindhoven1
Red Star Belgrade1
Manchester City1
