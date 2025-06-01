List of UEFA Champions League past winners

UEFA Champions League winners from the first 1955–56 season to the most recent 2024–25 season are listed below year by year:
PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 Champions League final, scoring more goals than any previous finalist, with four goals scored or assisted by teenagers, including Désiré Doué.
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Score/Notes
|2024–25
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Inter Milan
|5-0
|2023–24
|Real Madrid
|Borussia Dortmund
|2–0
|2022–23
|Manchester City
|Inter Milan
|1–0
|2021–22
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|1–0
|2020–21
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|1–0
|2019–20
|Bayern Munich
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1–0
|2018–19
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2–0
|2017–18
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|3–1
|2016–17
|Real Madrid
|Juventus
|4–1
|2015–16
|Real Madrid
|Atlético Madrid
|1–1 (5–3 pens)
|2014–15
|Barcelona
|Juventus
|3–1
|2013–14
|Real Madrid
|Atlético Madrid
|4–1 (a.e.t.)
|2012–13
|Bayern Munich
|Borussia Dortmund
|2–1
|2011–12
|Chelsea
|Bayern Munich
|1–1 (4–3 pens)
|2010–11
|Barcelona
|Manchester United
|3–1
|2009–10
|Inter Milan
|Bayern Munich
|2–0
|2008–09
|Barcelona
|Manchester United
|2–0
|2007–08
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|1–1 (6–5 pens)
|2006–07
|AC Milan
|Liverpool
|2–1
|2005–06
|Barcelona
|Arsenal
|2–1
|2004–05
|Liverpool
|AC Milan
|3–3 (3–2 pens)
|2003–04
|Porto
|Monaco
|3–0
|2002–03
|AC Milan
|Juventus
|0–0 (3–2 pens)
|2001–02
|Real Madrid
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2–1
|2000–01
|Bayern Munich
|Valencia
|1–1 (5–4 pens)
|1999–00
|Real Madrid
|Valencia
|3–0
|1998–99
|Manchester United
|Bayern Munich
|2–1
|1997–98
|Real Madrid
|Juventus
|1–0
|1996–97
|Borussia Dortmund
|Juventus
|3–1
|1995–96
|Juventus
|Ajax
|1–1 (4–2 pens)
|1994–95
|Ajax
|AC Milan
|1–0
|1993–94
|AC Milan
|Barcelona
|4–0
|1992–93
|Marseille
|AC Milan
|1–0
|1991–92
|Barcelona
|Sampdoria
|1–0 (a.e.t.)
|1990–91
|Red Star Belgrade
|Marseille
|0–0 (5–3 pens)
|1989–90
|AC Milan
|Benfica
|1–0
|1988–89
|AC Milan
|Steaua București
|4–0
|1987–88
|PSV Eindhoven
|Benfica
|0–0 (6–5 pens)
|1986–87
|Porto
|Bayern Munich
|2–1
|1985–86
|Steaua Bucharest
|Barcelona
|0–0 (2–0 pens)
|1984–85
|Juventus
|Liverpool
|1–0
|1983–84
|Liverpool
|Roma
|1–1 (4–2 pens)
|1982–83
|Hamburg
|Juventus
|1–0
|1981–82
|Aston Villa
|Bayern Munich
|1–0
|1980–81
|Liverpool
|Real Madrid
|1–0
|1979–80
|Nottingham Forest
|Hamburg
|1–0
|1978–79
|Nottingham Forest
|Malmö FF
|1–0
|1977–78
|Liverpool
|Club Brugge
|1–0
|1976–77
|Liverpool
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|3–1
|1975–76
|Bayern Munich
|Saint-Étienne
|1–0
|1974–75
|Bayern Munich
|Leeds United
|2–0
|1973–74
|Bayern Munich
|Atlético Madrid
|1–1, 4–0 replay
|1972–73
|Ajax
|Juventus
|1–0
|1971–72
|Ajax
|Inter Milan
|2–0
|1970–71
|Ajax
|Panathinaikos
|2–0
|1969–70
|Feyenoord
|Celtic
|2–1 (a.e.t.)
|1968–69
|AC Milan
|Ajax
|4–1
|1967–68
|Manchester United
|Benfica
|4–1 (a.e.t.)
|1966–67
|Celtic
|Inter Milan
|2–1
|1965–66
|Real Madrid
|Partizan
|2–1
|1964–65
|Inter Milan
|Benfica
|1–0
|1963–64
|Inter Milan
|Real Madrid
|3–1
|1962–63
|AC Milan
|Benfica
|2–1
|1961–62
|Benfica
|Real Madrid
|5–3
|1960–61
|Benfica
|Barcelona
|3–2
|1959–60
|Real Madrid
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|7–3
|1958–59
|Real Madrid
|Reims
|2–0
|1957–58
|Real Madrid
|AC Milan
|3–2 (a.e.t.)
|1956–57
|Real Madrid
|Fiorentina
|2–0
|1955–56
|Real Madrid
|Reims
|4–3
Most Successful Clubs
|Club
|Titles
|Real Madrid
|15
|AC Milan
|7
|Bayern Munich
|6
|Liverpool
|6
|Barcelona
|5
|Ajax
|4
|Inter Milan
|3
|Manchester United
|3
|Juventus
|2
|Benfica
|2
|Chelsea
|2
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|Porto
|2
|PSG
|1
|Celtic
|1
|Hamburg
|1
|Steaua Bucharest
|1
|Marseille
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|Feyenoord
|1
|Aston Villa
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|1
|Red Star Belgrade
|1
|Manchester City
|1