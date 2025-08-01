The 2025/26 Premier League season will feature 20 teams. This includes the top 17 teams remaining from the previous season and three promoted teams from the Championship: Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland. This lineup of 20 clubs has been officially confirmed, with all clubs now formally recognized as members of the Premier League for the 2025/26 season

Premier League Table & Standings 2025/26

The teams competing in the 2025/26 English Premier League season are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Premier League Matchweek Fixtures 2025/26

The 2025/26 Premier League fixture schedule includes several changes that impact TV broadcast times:

Expanded Live TV Coverage: For the first time, every match outside the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout is available for live broadcast in the UK. This shift ensures fans have the opportunity to watch more games live than ever before.

For the first time, every match outside the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout is available for live broadcast in the UK. This shift ensures fans have the opportunity to watch more games live than ever before. Increased Number of Live Broadcasts: Sky Sports’ coverage increases to at least 215 games exclusively, with TNT Sports broadcasting a further 52 matches, raising the total number of live televised games to up to 270 each season—well above previous years.

Sky Sports’ coverage increases to at least 215 games exclusively, with TNT Sports broadcasting a further 52 matches, raising the total number of live televised games to up to 270 each season—well above previous years. Staggered Fixture Announcement Dates: TV selections (which matches will be moved for live coverage) are announced periodically throughout the season instead of all at once. Announcements for each match month generally come around six weeks in advance.

TV selections (which matches will be moved for live coverage) are announced periodically throughout the season instead of all at once. Announcements for each match month generally come around six weeks in advance. Rest Period Protection Over Festive Period: The league maintains its policy from recent years, ensuring no club plays with fewer than 48 hours’ rest between matches around the Christmas and New Year fixtures. Matches scheduled on December 27 can be shifted to Boxing Day for TV, and every club gets a home match on either December 27 or January 3 to reduce travel fatigue and facilitate TV scheduling.

The league maintains its policy from recent years, ensuring no club plays with fewer than 48 hours’ rest between matches around the Christmas and New Year fixtures. Matches scheduled on December 27 can be shifted to Boxing Day for TV, and every club gets a home match on either December 27 or January 3 to reduce travel fatigue and facilitate TV scheduling. Kick-off Times: Most matches retain traditional UK times—3:00 PM on weekends, 12:30 PM and 5:30 PM featured slots, and 7:45 PM for midweek games. However, with the broadcast changes, several fixtures may be rescheduled to accommodate expanded live TV picks.

Most matches retain traditional UK times—3:00 PM on weekends, 12:30 PM and 5:30 PM featured slots, and 7:45 PM for midweek games. However, with the broadcast changes, several fixtures may be rescheduled to accommodate expanded live TV picks. Fixture Flexibility: All fixtures remain subject to change throughout the season, with times and dates adjusted for TV requirements and European/domestic cup obligations.

These changes aim to enhance both fan viewing experiences and player welfare, while maximizing TV coverage and access for supporters domestically and internationally.

Premier League Top Scorers 2025/2026