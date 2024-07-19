Here’s how to watch the Benfica vs Villarreal live stream online, wherever you are.
Benfica is scheduled to face off against Villarreal in the upcoming Friendlies Clubs season of 2024/2025. The match between Benfica and Villarreal is set to begin on 21 July 2024 at 04:30. The match is scheduled to take place at Stade Joseph Moynat in Thonon-les-Bains.
When does Benfica vs Villarreal kick off?
- Competition: Primeira Liga
- Game Day: Sunday, 21 July 2024
- Kick-off: 14:30 UK time
- Stadium: Stade Joseph Moynat, Thonon-les-Bains
Where to watch Benfica vs Villarreal
- UK:
- USA:
- Canada:
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen
How to watch Benfica vs Villarreal live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Benfica live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial