What channel is Benfica vs Villarreal? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Here’s how to watch the Benfica vs Villarreal live stream online, wherever you are.

Benfica is scheduled to face off against Villarreal in the upcoming Friendlies Clubs season of 2024/2025. The match between Benfica and Villarreal is set to begin on 21 July 2024 at 04:30. The match is scheduled to take place at Stade Joseph Moynat in Thonon-les-Bains.

When does Benfica vs Villarreal kick off?

  • Competition: Primeira Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, 21 July 2024
  • Kick-off: 14:30 UK time
  • Stadium: Stade Joseph Moynat, Thonon-les-Bains

Where to watch Benfica vs Villarreal

  • UK: 
  • USA: 
  • Canada: 
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen

How to watch Benfica vs Villarreal live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Benfica live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
