Chelsea fans will have the opportunity to witness the debut of new manager Enzo Maresca as they kick off their USA pre-season against Wrexham.

Chelsea will play five games in the United States this summer as Maresca tries to make an impression on the team before their Premier League debut on August 18th against Manchester City. The match in Santa Clara is the first of those games.

The owners of Wrexham are excited about the club’s first season in the third level of English football since 2004/05. They plan to raise the club’s reputation with this trip.

What time is Chelsea vs Wrexham kick off?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Thursday, 25 May 2024

Thursday, 25 May 2024 Kick-off : 03:30 UK Time

03:30 UK Time Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Is Chelsea vs Wrexham on TV?

UK:

USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN, ESPN Deportes Canada:

Australia: Paramount+

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Wrexham possible lineups

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Colwill; Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu

Wrexham possible starting lineup: Okonkwo; Brunt, O’Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott