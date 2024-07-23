HomeMatch

Where to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Chelsea fans will have the opportunity to witness the debut of new manager Enzo Maresca as they kick off their USA pre-season against Wrexham.

Levi's Stadium
Levi’s Stadium

Chelsea will play five games in the United States this summer as Maresca tries to make an impression on the team before their Premier League debut on August 18th against Manchester City. The match in Santa Clara is the first of those games.

The owners of Wrexham are excited about the club’s first season in the third level of English football since 2004/05. They plan to raise the club’s reputation with this trip.

What time is Chelsea vs Wrexham kick off?

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Thursday, 25 May 2024
  • Kick-off: 03:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Is Chelsea vs Wrexham on TV?

  • UK: 
  • USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Canada: 
  • Australia: Paramount+

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Wrexham possible lineups

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Colwill; Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu

Wrexham possible starting lineup: Okonkwo; Brunt, O’Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer