On Saturday, Manchester United will continue their preparations for the next season by playing a high-profile friendly match against Rangers at Murrayfield.

In Monday’s match against Rosenborg, United fielded a young squad, with many Academy players seeing action in Norway. Erik Ten Hag replaced all ten outfielders in the second half, starting players from the senior team, such as Jonny Evans, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro.

To get his team ready to challenge for the Scottish Premiership championship, Rangers coach Philippe Clement sent them to a summer camp in the Netherlands. Brazilian full-back Jefte, who joined them from Fluminense, is one potential new player for the next summer transfer window.

How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Date: Saturday, 20 July 2024

Saturday, 20 July 2024 Kick-Off: 16:00 UK Time

16:00 UK Time Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Head-to-Head Record

24/11/10 – UEFA Champions League: Rangers 0 – 1 Manchester United

– UEFA Champions League: Rangers 0 – 1 Manchester United 14/09/10 – UEFA Champions League: Manchester United 0 – 0 Rangers

– UEFA Champions League: Manchester United 0 – 0 Rangers 04/11/03 – UEFA Champions League: Manchester United 3 – 0 Rangers

– UEFA Champions League: Manchester United 3 – 0 Rangers 22/10/03 – UEFA Champions League: Rangers 0 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester United vs Rangers predicted lineups

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Nsiala, Goldson, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Dowell, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Vitek; Wan Bissaka, Evans, Fish, Amass; Casemiro, Mejbri; Williams, Mount, Rashford; Mather.

How can I watch Manchester United vs Rangers?

There are several different ways to watch the Manchester United vs Rangers game live stream. You can watch on the Rangers FC website, app, or other third-party platforms.

If you’re watching on the Rangers FC website or app, you must create an account and purchase a subscription. Subscriptions are available monthly or yearly.

If you’re watching on a third-party platform like Viaplay UK, you must subscribe to that platform to watch the live stream.

UK: MUTV

MUTV Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 International: Rangers TV

What to expect

