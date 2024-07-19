HomeMatch

On Saturday night, local time, Celtic will play a friendly match against MLS team DC United at Audi Field in Washington to kick off their preseason tour of the country.

The match against DC United will provide the first glimpse of Brendan Rodgers’ starting lineup for the next season, even though friendlies against Ayr United and Queens Park have already taken place.

DC United vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium


Date:July 21, 2024
Kick-off time:00:30 UK Time
Venue:Audi Field, Washington

The Friendly match between Celtic and DC United will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

How to watch DC United vs Celtic online – TV channels & live streams

  • United Kingdom: Celtic TV
  • United States:
  • Australia:

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.

DC United vs Celtic Predicted Lineups

DC United possible starting lineup: Bono; Herrera, Birnbaum, Peltola; Dajome, Stroud, Klich, Rodriguez, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Celtic possible starting lineup: Sinisalo; Tomoki, Welsh, Murray, Taylor; Holm, McGregor, O’Riley; Yang, Furuhashi, Maeda

