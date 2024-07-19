On Saturday night, local time, Celtic will play a friendly match against MLS team DC United at Audi Field in Washington to kick off their preseason tour of the country.

The match against DC United will provide the first glimpse of Brendan Rodgers’ starting lineup for the next season, even though friendlies against Ayr United and Queens Park have already taken place.

DC United vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 00:30 UK Time Venue: Audi Field, Washington

The Friendly match between Celtic and DC United will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

How to watch DC United vs Celtic online – TV channels & live streams

United Kingdom : Celtic TV

: Celtic TV United States :

: Australia:

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.

RELATED:

DC United vs Celtic Predicted Lineups

DC United possible starting lineup: Bono; Herrera, Birnbaum, Peltola; Dajome, Stroud, Klich, Rodriguez, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Celtic possible starting lineup: Sinisalo; Tomoki, Welsh, Murray, Taylor; Holm, McGregor, O’Riley; Yang, Furuhashi, Maeda