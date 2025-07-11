Where to watch Chelsea vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Club World Cup final features a clash between two European giants, Chelsea and PSG. Both teams, give or take a month and a half, have already competed in European cup finals, and both emerged victorious. Chelsea won the Conference League, while PSG claimed the Champions League title. The Chelsea vs PSG game will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

MetLife Stadium

What time is Chelsea vs PSG kick off?

• Competition: FIFA Club World Cup Final

• Game Day: Sunday, 13 July 2025

• Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

• Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Match Overview

Undoubtedly, the opponents in this matchup have experienced distinctly different playoff games. PSG has already participated in two ‘finals’, one might say. In the quarter-finals, the club faced Bayern in a challenging emotional match. A few penalties were awarded to Enrique’s team, but the final result was a decisive 2:0 victory.

In the semi-final, the Parisians were poised to face another favourite of the entire BSC, Real Madrid. Everyone anticipated a confrontation, yet it did not occur. PSG dominated their opponent, demonstrating that they are now operating on an entirely different level. However, it is not unexpected; Real is undergoing a rebuilding phase with a new coach and new players joining the team.

PSG, a well-established and formidable team, clinched the Champions League title last season and is now on a confident path to triumph in the Club World Cup. Every line in Enrique’s wards is undeniably strong, with no weaknesses to be found. Their only defeat in this tournament came from Botafogo, with a score of 0:1. The French team truly did not deserve to lose points in that match; they should have emerged victorious.

Chelsea has certainly benefited from some favourable matchups in this World Cup. Throughout the entire tournament, they faced no top opponents from Europe. While Benfica may come to mind, it is no longer considered the strongest representative of Portugal. In the 1/8 finals, the Blues secured a confident victory with a score of 4:1.

Maresca’s charges can now confidently regard themselves as specialists in matches against Brazilian teams. They encountered three teams from this country, although they were not victorious against all of them. The group experienced a defeat against Flamengo, which was well-deserved, as Chelsea faltered in the second half, ending with a score of 1:3. In the final rounds of the play-offs, the English secured confident victories over Palmeiras (2:1) and Fluminense (2:0).

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG on TV

UK: DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5

USA: DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TB, StruTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

France: TF1+, Molotov, DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, TF1, DAZN1 France

Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat.1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, DAZN Italia, tabii, Canale 5

Spain: Mitele Plus, DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on DAZN shortly after the game ends.

Chelsea vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted lineup:

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez Defenders: Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella

Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez

Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez Forwards: Christopher Nkunku, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto

PSG predicted lineup: