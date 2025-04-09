CBS Champions League Post Match Show 08/04/2025

CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League post-match show, known as “UEFA Champions League Today,” offers in-depth analysis and discussions following each match. The program is hosted by Kate Abdo, alongside former professional players Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, who provide expert insights into the games.

Where to watch CBS Champions League Post Match Show

Paramount+ will broadcast every minute of Champions League action, with CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network providing additional coverage and airing select matches. The Golazo Show will air on both days this week, with CBS Sports Golazo Network broadcasting the pre-match show and CBS Sports Network airing the post-match show.