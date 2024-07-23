Premier League opponents Bournemouth are the first team Arsenal plays on their pre-season tour of the USA. The game takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

In preparation for the 2024–2025 Premier League season, managers Mikel Arteta and Andoni Iraola have both flown across the Atlantic this summer with the Gunners and Cherries. Many English premier league teams have chosen to establish themselves in America and schedule mutually beneficial matches.

In addition to their first match against the locals from Dean Court, Arsenal will travel to the United States to play Manchester United and Liverpool. The north London club has a week of matches scheduled as Arteta prepares the Arsenal first team for a potential championship challenge.