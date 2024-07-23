Premier League opponents Bournemouth are the first team Arsenal plays on their pre-season tour of the USA. The game takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.
In preparation for the 2024–2025 Premier League season, managers Mikel Arteta and Andoni Iraola have both flown across the Atlantic this summer with the Gunners and Cherries. Many English premier league teams have chosen to establish themselves in America and schedule mutually beneficial matches.
In addition to their first match against the locals from Dean Court, Arsenal will travel to the United States to play Manchester United and Liverpool. The north London club has a week of matches scheduled as Arteta prepares the Arsenal first team for a potential championship challenge.
Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth date & kick-off time
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Thursday, 25 July 2024
- Kick-off Time: 03:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
Where to watch Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
- UK:
- USA: ESPN+, ESPN App
- Canada:
- Australia: Paramount+
Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth predicted lineups
Arsenal possible starting lineup: Hein; White, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus
Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Hill, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke
How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.
