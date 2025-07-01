Where to watch USA vs Guatemala on TV: Channel, Live stream

The tournament hosts, USA, stand just one victory away from reaching the Gold Cup final as they gear up for Wednesday’s semi-final clash with the underdog team, Guatemala. Both teams advanced from the initial knockout round via penalties, leading to a crucial confrontation in St. Louis. The USA vs Guatemala match will kick off at 00:00 UK Time.

When is USA vs Guatemala?

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal

CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal Game Day: Thursday, 3 July 2025

Thursday, 3 July 2025 Kick-off: 00:00 UK time

00:00 UK time Stadium: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri

Match Overview

The quarterfinal match between the United States and Costa Rica ended in a 2-2 deadlock, and the US advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 4-3 penalty shootout victory. With three stops in the shootout, goalie Matt Freese was victorious.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad seemed to have rediscovered its form after dropping four games in a row leading up to the Gold Cup. They have scored ten goals while allowing only three in four matches, and they won all three of their group stage matchups.

Also, after a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time, Guatemala advanced to the Gold Cup semi-finals by shocking 10-man Canada 6-4 on penalties. This is their first return to the final four since they were eliminated in the third-place playoff by the United States in the 1996 tournament.

Los Chapines, who are now riding high, have lost just once in the Gold Cup, a 1-0 setback against Panama in their second group stage encounter. With five victories and three draws in their past ten matches across all competitions, their overall record is a little erratic.

What TV channel is USA vs Guatemala on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, RDS 2, TSN1, TLN, Univision Canada

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, RDS 2, TSN1, TLN, Univision Canada Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2 Guatemala: Disney+ Premium Norte, ESPN Norte

USA vs Guatemala possible lineups

USA possible lineup: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Adams, De La Torre; Aaronson, Tilmann, Luna; Agyemang

Guatemala possible lineup: Navarro; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Morales; Rosales, Saravia, Robles; Escobar, Rubin, Santis