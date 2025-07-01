What channel is Mexico vs Honduras match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Mexico and Honduras are set to clash in California on Wednesday, just one step away from securing a spot in the final, as both teams aim to prolong their journey in this year’s Gold Cup. Unbeaten thus far, El Tri are focused on defending their title as CONCACAF’s premier team; in contrast, Honduras has defied expectations to reach the semifinals for the first time in 12 years. The Mexico vs Honduras match will kick off at 03:00 UK Time.

Levi’s Stadium

When is Mexico vs Honduras?

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Thursday, 3 July 2025

Thursday, 3 July 2025 Kick-off: 03:00 UK time

03:00 UK time Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Match Overview

After defeating Suriname and the Dominican Republic in Group A, Mexico tied Costa Rica in a scoreless stalemate to take first place, surpassing Los Ticos on goal differential. With that, we were all winners here at The Betting Desk as Javier Aguirre’s men beat The Green Falcons 2-0 in the second half thanks to goals from Alexis Vega and Abdullah Madu (OG). Saudi Arabia and Javier Aguirre’s men will meet in the quarterfinals.

With a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Canada in their Gold Cup group opener, Honduras got off to a terrible start. With victories against El Salvador and Curucao, Reinaldo Rueda’s team finished second in Group B, just behind The Canucks. This meant they would face the winners of Group C in the quarterfinals. Choco Lozano scored an equaliser in the 82nd minute to force a penalty shootout, which Los Catrachos won after looking like Honduras would go out in the quarterfinals.

What TV channel is Mexico vs Honduras on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Galavision, Univision

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Galavision, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, RDS 2, TSN1, TLN, Univision Canada

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, RDS 2, TSN1, TLN, Univision Canada Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2 Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa Honduras: Disney+ Premium Norte, TUDN, ESPN Norte

Mexico vs Honduras possible lineups

Mexico predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Malagon; Julian Araujo, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Marcel Ruiz, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega

Honduras predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edrick Menjivar; Luis Santamaria, Denil Maldonado, Julian Martinez, Joseph Rosales; Flores, Kervin Arriaga; Edwin Rodriguez, Jorge Alvarez, Romell Quioto; Jorge Benguche