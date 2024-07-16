The first in-person meeting between Erzgebirge and Borussia Dortmund takes place on July 17, even though both teams are competing in the German championships.

As a team, Erzgebirge competes in the third tier of the German Bundesliga. Borussia and the hosts may only meet in friendly matches or the national cup. The team played three games. Two saw certain wins over Glenavon (5:0) and Plevon (4:0), but Meiselwitz (0:4) was a major disaster. Said, they have never faced a team as strong as Dortmund.

Edin Terzic resigned as manager of Borussia Dortmund at the conclusion of the season. He was replaced by Nuri Şahin, a relatively young coach who spent almost half of his playing career with the club. It would be intriguing to see if the Bumblebees’ style changes in their first official game under the Turkish coach.

Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Erzgebirgsstadion, Aue

How to watch Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Dortmund on TV

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Dortmund probable teams

Erzgebirge Aue possible starting lineup: Lord; Burghardt, Barylla, Vukancic, Jakob, Pepic, Fabisch, Stefaniak, Clausen, Bornschein, Bar

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Meyer; Ryerson, Sule, Coulibaly, Rothe; Nmecha, Watjen; Adeyemi, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Haller