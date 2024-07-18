Saturday will mark the start of AC Milan’s preseason training with a friendly match against Rapid Wien of Austria.
A new chapter is unfolding for the Rossoneri following the exit of Stefano Pioli, the strategist behind the club’s triumph in the 2021/22 Serie A season. Paulo Fonseca, a Portuguese coach who oversaw Lille of France most recently, has taken his position. Fonseca guided Roma from 2019 to 2021 and is returning to Italy.
Rapid Wien lost to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Cup final for the second consecutive year, and they also finished fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga the previous season.
You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.
Where is Rapid Wien vs Milan playing?
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Saturday, July 20, 2024
- Kick-off: 16:30 UK time
- Stadium: Allianz Stadion, Wien
Is Rapid Wien vs Milan on TV?
- UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
- USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
- Italy: DAZN Italia
Where and how to watch Rapid Wien vs Milan live
Rapid Wien vs Milan
Rapid Vienna possible starting lineup: Gartler; Oswald, Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer; Sattlberger, Grgic; Jansson, Sangare, Schaub; Burgstaller
AC Milan possible starting lineup: Sportiello; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Maldini, Romero; Nasti