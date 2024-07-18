Saturday will mark the start of AC Milan’s preseason training with a friendly match against Rapid Wien of Austria.

A new chapter is unfolding for the Rossoneri following the exit of Stefano Pioli, the strategist behind the club’s triumph in the 2021/22 Serie A season. Paulo Fonseca, a Portuguese coach who oversaw Lille of France most recently, has taken his position. Fonseca guided Roma from 2019 to 2021 and is returning to Italy.

Rapid Wien lost to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Cup final for the second consecutive year, and they also finished fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga the previous season.

You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

Where is Rapid Wien vs Milan playing?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

16:30 UK time Stadium: Allianz Stadion, Wien

Is Rapid Wien vs Milan on TV?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect Italy: DAZN Italia

Where and how to watch Rapid Wien vs Milan live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Milan’s live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Rapid Wien vs Milan

Rapid Vienna possible starting lineup: Gartler; Oswald, Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer; Sattlberger, Grgic; Jansson, Sangare, Schaub; Burgstaller

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Sportiello; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Maldini, Romero; Nasti