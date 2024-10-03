At Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Saturday’s Serie A action comes to a close with the Inter vs Torino matchup. Although they are both on equal ground going into the match, the two familiar foes will trade tackles in an aggressive way.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Nobody thought Inter would be so easy to beat this season, even if they were the clear favourites to win the Serie A championship. Napoli is now in first place in the league, two points ahead of Simone Inzaghi’s squad after six matches. When Inter went winless in their last three games in September, many began questioning their season. But after winning their previous two games, Inzaghi’s side was undoubtedly more confident. Inter defeated Crvena Zvezda 4-0 in Tuesday’s Champions League second-round home match.

Paolo Vanoli’s squad has reason to be optimistic after racking up 11 points in the first half of the league and trailing just two points from first place; Torino has often placed in the middle of the pack in Seria A this century. Torino had gone six games undefeated before dropping their last two games, which included the Coppa Italia. This past weekend, Vanoli’s squad suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 home loss to Lazio. It is hardly surprising that Torino did not score, considering the substantially superior goal-scoring opportunities created by the guests.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Saturday, 5 October, 2024

Saturday, 5 October, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

How to watch Inter vs Torino on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1 USA: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC

Paramount+, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN

fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

How to watch Inter vs Torino live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Internazionale live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Inter vs Torino predicted lineup

Inter Milan possible lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Torino possible lineup: Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Coco, Masina; Lazaro, Ilic, Tameze, Ricci, Sosa; Sanabria, Zapata