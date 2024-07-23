Rottach-Egern and FC Bayern will square off on Wednesday, July 24, at 18:30 CEST at the Tegernsee training camp.

FC Bayern are in the midst of preseason training. With new head coach Vincent Kompany at the helm, the Munich squad is getting ready for their first competitive match, a 16 August DFB Cup match against SSV Ulm 1846.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

17:30 UK time Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munchen

Where to watch Rottach-egern vs Bayern Munich

FC Bayern TV and the official FC Bayern app both provide a free live stream in English, allowing you to witness Vincent Kompany’s first game as the new head coach of the team that holds the record for most victories.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Rottach-egern vs Bayern Munich Predicted lineups