Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, Middlesex

The Bees turned a promising situation into disappointment in their recent match. Leading 1-0 against Fulham as injury time approached, they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. They will be eager to recover from this setback.

Brentford appears poised to react swiftly, having performed admirably at home this season. Thomas Frank’s team boasts the top home record in the Premier League, accumulating 13 points from five matches and achieving a +6 goal difference. In contrast, Bournemouth has faced three losses and secured only one victory in six away games across all competitions.

Brentford boast an impressive record against the Cherries, having secured three victories and no losses in their last five encounters. They appear to be in a strong position to earn maximum points on Saturday, even considering the Cherries’ recent performance against City.

When does Brentford vs Bournemouth kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 9 November 2024

Saturday, 9 November 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, Middlesex

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Brentford vs Bournemouth possible lineups

Brentford possible lineup: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Bournemouth possible lineup: Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson