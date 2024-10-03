HomeMatch

Where to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Leicester City are yet to secure their first victory since their return to the Premier League, but they will be optimistic about breaking that streak in the Leicester City vs Bournemouth match.

Soccer ball

Bournemouth now occupies the 11th position in the Premier League rankings and has shown inconsistency throughout the season. The visiting team comfortably defeated Southampton 3-1 last week and will approach this match with confidence.

Leicester City occupies 17th position in the league rankings and has shown subpar performance this season. The Foxes suffered a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in their last match and must recover this weekend.

What time is Leicester City vs Bournemouth kick off?

  • Competition: English Premier League
  • Game Day: Saturday, 5 October 2024
  • Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire

Where to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: Peacock
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Leicester City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Leicester City vs Bournemouth possible lineups

Leicester City: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Winks, Skipp, Buonanotte, Vardy, Mavididi.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Zabarnyi, Cook, Christie, Ouattara, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer