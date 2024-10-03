Leicester City are yet to secure their first victory since their return to the Premier League, but they will be optimistic about breaking that streak in the Leicester City vs Bournemouth match.

Bournemouth now occupies the 11th position in the Premier League rankings and has shown inconsistency throughout the season. The visiting team comfortably defeated Southampton 3-1 last week and will approach this match with confidence.

Leicester City occupies 17th position in the league rankings and has shown subpar performance this season. The Foxes suffered a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in their last match and must recover this weekend.

What time is Leicester City vs Bournemouth kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 5 October 2024

Saturday, 5 October 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire

Where to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Leicester City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth possible lineups

Leicester City: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Winks, Skipp, Buonanotte, Vardy, Mavididi.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Zabarnyi, Cook, Christie, Ouattara, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson.