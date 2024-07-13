Football clubs are getting ready for the upcoming season, and Manchester United is preparing to face Rosenborg in an expected pre-season friendly.

Preseason is a great chance for youth youngsters to receive some first-team experience and maybe surprise the manager. Throughout the first week of training, youths have been involved, and among the many photographs shared, two stand out: Maxi Oyedele and James Nolan. United may give both players a chance to prove themselves in preseason, even if none has played for the first team yet.

Rosenborg is currently in eighth place in the Eliteserien, and this game against one of football’s most famous teams is a key opportunity to gauge their performance.

Manchester United vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Monday, 15 July 2024

Monday, 15 July 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim

Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

UK: MUTV

MUTV USA:

Norway: VG+

VG+ Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have never faced each other in a competitive match before. In the past, there have been two friendly matches played between the teams. United emerged victorious with a score of 3-2 in 1992 and a dominant 8-0 win in 1977.

Possible line-ups

By implementing a clever tactic of fielding two distinct teams throughout the game, fans can anticipate a delightful blend of seasoned expertise and promising potential. Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana, who have already made a mark in their careers, will join the field. It is still unclear whether Harry Maguire will be able to participate as he continues to recover from his injury last season.

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.