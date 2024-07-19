Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Hamburger SV hosts Cardiff City.
Cardiff City matches up against Hamburger SV at The MKM Stadium in Hull on Sunday, 21 July. The two English Championship clubs will play at 15:00 UK Time.
When is Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City?
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Sunday, 21 July 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Smaragdarena Bramberg
Is Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City on TV?
- UK:
- USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes
- Canada:
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
How to watch Cardiff City live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Cardiff City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City Possible Lineups
Hamburger SV possible starting lineup: Raab; Meyer, Schonlau, Ramos, Muheim; Reis, Pherai, Poreba; Glatzel, Selke, Jatta
Cardiff City possible starting lineup: Alnwick; Kpakio, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins; Turnbull, Ralls, Evans, O’Dowda; Robinson, Davies