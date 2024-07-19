HomeMatch

Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Hamburger SV hosts Cardiff City.

Cardiff City matches up against Hamburger SV at The MKM Stadium in Hull on Sunday, 21 July. The two English Championship clubs will play at 15:00 UK Time.

When is Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City?

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Sunday, 21 July 2024
  • Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Smaragdarena Bramberg

Is Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City on TV?

  • UK: 
  • USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes
  • Canada: 
  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

How to watch Cardiff City live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Cardiff City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City Possible Lineups

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup: Raab; Meyer, Schonlau, Ramos, Muheim; Reis, Pherai, Poreba; Glatzel, Selke, Jatta

Cardiff City possible starting lineup: Alnwick; Kpakio, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins; Turnbull, Ralls, Evans, O’Dowda; Robinson, Davies

