Cardiff City matches up against Hamburger SV at The MKM Stadium in Hull on Sunday, 21 July. The two English Championship clubs will play at 15:00 UK Time.

When is Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Sunday, 21 July 2024

Sunday, 21 July 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Smaragdarena Bramberg

Is Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City on TV?

UK:

USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes Canada:

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

How to watch Cardiff City live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Cardiff City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Hamburger SV vs Cardiff City Possible Lineups

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup: Raab; Meyer, Schonlau, Ramos, Muheim; Reis, Pherai, Poreba; Glatzel, Selke, Jatta

Cardiff City possible starting lineup: Alnwick; Kpakio, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins; Turnbull, Ralls, Evans, O’Dowda; Robinson, Davies