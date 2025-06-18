How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025: TV Channels, Live Stream & Dates

The first edition of the Club World Cup expanded tournament, featuring 32 teams from six confederations, is scheduled to take place in 2025 and is expected to be a watershed moment in world football. The United States will host a month-long tournament from June 14th to July 13th, 2025, featuring twelve venues in eleven cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, and Seattle.

Tournament Format and Structure

For the first time, the Club World Cup adopts a format similar to the FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. Each team plays three group-stage matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds, which include the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Group Stage – June 14 – June 26, 2025

– June 14 – June 26, 2025 Round of 16 – June 28 – July 1, 2025

– June 28 – July 1, 2025 Quarter-finals – July 4 – July 5, 2025

– July 4 – July 5, 2025 Semi-finals – July 8 – July 9, 2025

– July 8 – July 9, 2025 Final – July 13, 2025

Participating Teams and Confederation Slots

The 32 teams qualify based on their performance in continental competitions from 2021 to 2024.

Slots Qualification Criteria UEFA (12) Continental champions + club ranking CONMEBOL (6) Continental champions + club ranking AFC (4) Continental champions CAF (4) Continental champions CONCACAF (4) Continental champions OFC (1) Highest-ranked continental champion Host (USA) (1) Host nation club (Inter Miami)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Full Match Schedule

Group A

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 14

20:00 Al Ahly FC vs Inter Miami CF

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 17

18:00 Palmeiras vs FC Porto

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey June 19

12:00 Palmeiras vs Al Ahly

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey June 19

15:00 Inter Miami vs FC Porto

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 23

21:00 Inter Miami vs Palmeiras

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 23

21:00 FC Porto vs Al Ahly

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Group B

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 15

15:00 PSG vs Atlético Madrid

Rose Bowl, Los Angeles June 15

22:00 Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders

Lumen Field, Seattle June 19

18:00 Seattle Sounders vs Atlético Madrid

Lumen Field, Seattle June 19

21:00 PSG vs Botafogo

Rose Bowl, Los Angeles June 23

15:00 Seattle Sounders vs PSG

Lumen Field, Seattle June 23

15:00 Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo

Rose Bowl, Los Angeles

Group C

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 15

13:00 Bayern Munich vs Auckland City

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati June 16

18:00 Boca Juniors vs Benfica

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 20

12:00 Benfica vs Auckland City

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando June 20

21:00 Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 24

14:00 Auckland City vs Boca Juniors

GEODIS Park, Nashville June 24

15:00 Benfica vs Bayern Munich

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Group D

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 16

16:00 Chelsea FC vs Club León

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 16

21:00 Flamengo vs Espérance Tunis

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 20

14:00 Flamengo vs Chelsea

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 20

17:00 Club León vs Espérance Tunis

GEODIS Park, Nashville June 24

21:00 Club León vs Flamengo

Camping World Stadium, Orlando June 24

21:00 Espérance Tunis vs Chelsea

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group E

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 17

15:00 River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Lumen Field, Seattle June 17

21:00 Monterrey vs Inter Milan

Rose Bowl, Los Angeles June 21

15:00 Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Lumen Field, Seattle June 21

21:00 River Plate vs Monterrey

Rose Bowl, Los Angeles June 25

18:00 Inter Milan vs River Plate

Lumen Field, Seattle June 25

21:00 Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey

Rose Bowl, Los Angeles

Group F

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 17

12:00 Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey June 17

18:00 Ulsan Hyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando June 21

12:00 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati June 21

18:00 Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey June 25

15:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati June 25

15:00 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Group G

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 18

12:00 Manchester City vs Wydad AC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 18

21:00 Al Ain vs Juventus

Audi Field, Washington, D.C. June 22

12:00 Juventus vs Wydad AC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 22

21:00 Manchester City vs Al Ain

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 26

15:00 Juventus vs Manchester City

Camping World Stadium, Orlando June 26

15:00 Wydad AC vs Al Ain

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Group H

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue June 18

15:00 Real Madrid vs Al Hilal

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 18

18:00 Pachuca vs FC Salzburg

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati June 22

15:00 Real Madrid vs Pachuca

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 22

18:00 FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal

Audi Field, Washington, D.C. June 26

20:00 Al Hilal vs Pachuca

GEODIS Park, Nashville June 26

21:00 FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Knockout Stage Schedule – Round of 16

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue Saturday, 28 June

12:00 49. Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Saturday, 28 June

16:00 50. Group C Winner vs Group D Runner-up

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Sunday, 29 June

12:00 51. Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Sunday, 29 June

16:00 52. Group D Winner vs Group C Runner-up

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Monday, 30 June

15:00 53. Group E Winner vs Group F Runner-up

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Monday, 30 June

21:00 54. Group G Winner vs Group H Runner-up

Camping World Stadium, Orlando Tuesday, 1 July

15:00 55. Group H Winner vs Group G Runner-up

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tuesday, 1 July

21:00 56. Group F Winner vs Group E Runner-up

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Quarter-finals

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue Friday, 4 July

12:00 57. Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54

Camping World Stadium, Orlando Friday, 4 July

21:00 58. Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Saturday, 5 July

12:00 59. Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Saturday, 5 July

21:00 60. Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Semi-finals

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue Tuesday, 8 July

15:00 61. Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Wednesday, 9 July

15:00 62. Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Final

Date & Time (ET) Match & Venue Sunday, 13 July

15:00 Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Global Streaming (Free)

DAZN is the official global broadcaster for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, streaming all 63 matches live and free worldwide on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers.

is the official global broadcaster for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, streaming on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers. No subscription is required; users only need to register a free DAZN Freemium account with an email address to access the full tournament coverage

United Kingdom

DAZN streams every match live for free.

Channel 5 broadcasts 23 select matches free-to-air, including 16 group-stage games, four last-16 matches, two quarter-finals, one semi-final, and the final.

broadcasts 23 select matches free-to-air, including 16 group-stage games, four last-16 matches, two quarter-finals, one semi-final, and the final. Matches on Channel 5 include key fixtures featuring Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Inter Miami

United States

Matches are televised on cable channels TNT, TBS, and truTV .

. Streaming options include DAZN, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV, some of which offer free trials for new users

This extensive coverage guarantees that fans around the globe can view every match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live and at no cost, marking it as the most accessible edition to date.