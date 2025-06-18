How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025: TV Channels, Live Stream & Dates

The first edition of the Club World Cup expanded tournament, featuring 32 teams from six confederations, is scheduled to take place in 2025 and is expected to be a watershed moment in world football. The United States will host a month-long tournament from June 14th to July 13th, 2025, featuring twelve venues in eleven cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, and Seattle.
Tournament Format and Structure
For the first time, the Club World Cup adopts a format similar to the FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. Each team plays three group-stage matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds, which include the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.
- Group Stage – June 14 – June 26, 2025
- Round of 16 – June 28 – July 1, 2025
- Quarter-finals – July 4 – July 5, 2025
- Semi-finals – July 8 – July 9, 2025
- Final – July 13, 2025
Participating Teams and Confederation Slots
The 32 teams qualify based on their performance in continental competitions from 2021 to 2024.
|Slots
|Qualification Criteria
|UEFA (12)
|Continental champions + club ranking
|CONMEBOL (6)
|Continental champions + club ranking
|AFC (4)
|Continental champions
|CAF (4)
|Continental champions
|CONCACAF (4)
|Continental champions
|OFC (1)
|Highest-ranked continental champion
|Host (USA) (1)
|Host nation club (Inter Miami)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Full Match Schedule
Group A
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 14
20:00
|Al Ahly FC vs Inter Miami CF
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|June 17
18:00
|Palmeiras vs FC Porto
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|June 19
12:00
|Palmeiras vs Al Ahly
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|June 19
15:00
|Inter Miami vs FC Porto
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|June 23
21:00
|Inter Miami vs Palmeiras
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|June 23
21:00
|FC Porto vs Al Ahly
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Group B
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 15
15:00
|PSG vs Atlético Madrid
Rose Bowl, Los Angeles
|June 15
22:00
|Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders
Lumen Field, Seattle
|June 19
18:00
|Seattle Sounders vs Atlético Madrid
Lumen Field, Seattle
|June 19
21:00
|PSG vs Botafogo
Rose Bowl, Los Angeles
|June 23
15:00
|Seattle Sounders vs PSG
Lumen Field, Seattle
|June 23
15:00
|Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo
Rose Bowl, Los Angeles
Group C
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 15
13:00
|Bayern Munich vs Auckland City
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
|June 16
18:00
|Boca Juniors vs Benfica
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|June 20
12:00
|Benfica vs Auckland City
Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
|June 20
21:00
|Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|June 24
14:00
|Auckland City vs Boca Juniors
GEODIS Park, Nashville
|June 24
15:00
|Benfica vs Bayern Munich
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Group D
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 16
16:00
|Chelsea FC vs Club León
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|June 16
21:00
|Flamengo vs Espérance Tunis
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|June 20
14:00
|Flamengo vs Chelsea
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|June 20
17:00
|Club León vs Espérance Tunis
GEODIS Park, Nashville
|June 24
21:00
|Club León vs Flamengo
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
|June 24
21:00
|Espérance Tunis vs Chelsea
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group E
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 17
15:00
|River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds
Lumen Field, Seattle
|June 17
21:00
|Monterrey vs Inter Milan
Rose Bowl, Los Angeles
|June 21
15:00
|Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds
Lumen Field, Seattle
|June 21
21:00
|River Plate vs Monterrey
Rose Bowl, Los Angeles
|June 25
18:00
|Inter Milan vs River Plate
Lumen Field, Seattle
|June 25
21:00
|Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey
Rose Bowl, Los Angeles
Group F
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 17
12:00
|Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|June 17
18:00
|Ulsan Hyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
|June 21
12:00
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
|June 21
18:00
|Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|June 25
15:00
|Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
|June 25
15:00
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Group G
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 18
12:00
|Manchester City vs Wydad AC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|June 18
21:00
|Al Ain vs Juventus
Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|June 22
12:00
|Juventus vs Wydad AC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|June 22
21:00
|Manchester City vs Al Ain
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|June 26
15:00
|Juventus vs Manchester City
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
|June 26
15:00
|Wydad AC vs Al Ain
Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Group H
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|June 18
15:00
|Real Madrid vs Al Hilal
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|June 18
18:00
|Pachuca vs FC Salzburg
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
|June 22
15:00
|Real Madrid vs Pachuca
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
|June 22
18:00
|FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal
Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|June 26
20:00
|Al Hilal vs Pachuca
GEODIS Park, Nashville
|June 26
21:00
|FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Knockout Stage Schedule – Round of 16
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|Saturday, 28 June
12:00
|49. Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Saturday, 28 June
16:00
|50. Group C Winner vs Group D Runner-up
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
|Sunday, 29 June
12:00
|51. Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Sunday, 29 June
16:00
|52. Group D Winner vs Group C Runner-up
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Monday, 30 June
15:00
|53. Group E Winner vs Group F Runner-up
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
|Monday, 30 June
21:00
|54. Group G Winner vs Group H Runner-up
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
|Tuesday, 1 July
15:00
|55. Group H Winner vs Group G Runner-up
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Tuesday, 1 July
21:00
|56. Group F Winner vs Group E Runner-up
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Quarter-finals
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|Friday, 4 July
12:00
|57. Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
|Friday, 4 July
21:00
|58. Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Saturday, 5 July
12:00
|59. Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Saturday, 5 July
21:00
|60. Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Semi-finals
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|Tuesday, 8 July
15:00
|61. Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
|Wednesday, 9 July
15:00
|62. Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Final
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match & Venue
|Sunday, 13 July
15:00
|Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Global Streaming (Free)
- DAZN is the official global broadcaster for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, streaming all 63 matches live and free worldwide on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers.
- No subscription is required; users only need to register a free DAZN Freemium account with an email address to access the full tournament coverage
United Kingdom
- DAZN streams every match live for free.
- Channel 5 broadcasts 23 select matches free-to-air, including 16 group-stage games, four last-16 matches, two quarter-finals, one semi-final, and the final.
- Matches on Channel 5 include key fixtures featuring Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Inter Miami
United States
- Matches are televised on cable channels TNT, TBS, and truTV.
- Streaming options include DAZN, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV, some of which offer free trials for new users
This extensive coverage guarantees that fans around the globe can view every match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live and at no cost, marking it as the most accessible edition to date.