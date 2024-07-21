The match between Manchester City of England and Celtic FC of Scotland is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This game is part of the 2024 FC Series, which consists of friendly matches played by some of the world’s top international football clubs.

Once again, Pep Guardiola’s team heads into the upcoming season as the reigning champions, having narrowly secured another Premier League title by defeating Arsenal on the last day of the 2023/24 season. This achievement is remarkable – an English team has secured four consecutive league titles, a feat that has never been accomplished before. Undoubtedly, they will now set their sights on creating even more history by aiming for a fifth consecutive title.

Celtic have won 12 of the previous 13 league championships, including the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup, after defeating Rangers, their bitter rivals in Glasgow. They now have their crown to defend. As a result, the Celtics are now within one league championship, matching the Rangers’ record of 55 league titles, which is an international record.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Celtic live stream in the UK

UK: CITY+

CITY+ USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, CITY+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, CITY+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Canada: CITY+

CITY+ Australia: CITY+

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats are available at mancity.co

Watch the Manchester City vs Celtic live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Manchester City vs Celtic live stream will be shown on different channels worldwide. But you can use a VPN if you’re not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that allows you to connect to a server in another country. This will change your IP address to make it look like you’re in that country. This means you can access services only available in that country, such as your usual TV provider’s live stream of the Man City vs Celtic game.

Manchester City vs Celtic squads

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Doyle, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand; Phillips, Perrone; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland

Celtic possible starting lineup: Bain; Donovan, Welsh, Scales, Anderson; Hatate, Iwaka, O’Riley; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Palma

