Arne Slot is set to continue his pre-season preparations with his new club Liverpool, as they gear up to face Real Betis in Pittsburgh in the early hours of Saturday morning. Liverpool fans are eager to see what kind of football Slot’s squad will play in this first of the club’s three games in the United States.

At the conclusion of the previous season, Jürgen Klopp departed from Liverpool, and Arne Slot got the managerial position. They now have the game against Real Betis, and he has already started getting ready for the next Premier League season. Furthermore, as part of their American tour, Liverpool has scheduled matches with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Sevilla. The Reds’ first Premier League game of the new campaign will take place on August 17 against Ipswich, who were just promoted.

As part of their preseason training, Real Betis has already competed in a friendly match. Betis scored 5-1 victory against Austria Salzburg, their opponent. The last four games in their schedule are against Manchester United, Al-Ittihad, Raja Casablanca, and Liverpool. On August 15, Real Betis will face formidable Girona in their first La Liga encounter of the 2024/25 season, marking the formal start of their season.

What time is Liverpool vs Real Betis kick off?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Saturday, 27 July 2024

Saturday, 27 July 2024 Kick-off: 00:30 UK Time

00:30 UK Time Stadium: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Is Liverpool vs Real Betis on TV?

UK: LFCTV

LFCTV USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada:

Australia:

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Real Betis possible lineups

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher (GK); Bradley, Phillips, Van den Berg, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Doak, Salah, Carvalho

Real Betis predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Arnal, Perraud; Carvalho, Altimira; Fornals, Fekir, Juanmi; Fernandez