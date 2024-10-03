Real Madrid vs Villarreal is set in the ninth round of La Liga. Without an understanding of the team’s recent performances and merely relying on the signage, the result appears clear-cut. But Ancelotti’s squad won’t have an easy win.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

This week marked a significant moment for Real Madrid – their inaugural defeat. The same occurrence took place in Madrid’s premier tournament – the Champions League. It was not a different elite team that triumphed over Ancelotti’s squad. Lille achieved victory over the Los Blancos. Naturally, there were no expectations of any issues for Real Madrid. The club fielded nearly the entire main squad. Indeed, due to an injury, Mbappe participated only in the second half, while Endrick took on the role of centre forward for most of the match. However, Real Madrid was fully prepared for battle.

Madrid did not succeed in the match against Lille, as their performance was lacking. The opponents demonstrated superior organisation, capitalised on their sole opportunity, and converted from the penalty spot. Real Madrid’s playing issues have been apparent for quite some time – Mbappe arrived, while Kroos and Nacho departed. Star names have been included, while the number of defensive players has been decreased. Before that, Ancelotti’s team engaged in unremarkable matches, dropping points and drawing against less formidable opponents. In La Liga, it has already lagged slightly behind Barcelona.

However, Villarreal is showing commendable performance, particularly considering their standing. The club experienced only one defeat throughout the season, losing 1:5 to the soaring Barcelona. In the remaining matches, they consistently accumulated points, with only a few instances of drawing. Marcelino’s team appears to be showing great potential; they might just secure the European Cup by the season’s conclusion. Currently, Villarreal holds the third position in the table. It is just one point away from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal date & kick-off time

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal on TV

Country Streaming Services UK Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+, TSN3, TSN5 Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy DAZN Italia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

Real Madrid vs Villarreal squads

Real Madrid possible lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Villarreal possible lineup: Conde; Femenia, Bailly, Costa, S Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Baena; Barry, Pepe