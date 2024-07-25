Eddie Howe’s team will have the opportunity to play their first friendly match in front of fans this Saturday as they take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium.
Hull has already played three times this summer. They began their preparations for the 2024–25 season with a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa on July 13, then lost their following two against Fenerbahce and Doncaster Rovers.
Following this game, the Magpies will fly to Japan for two friendlies against Yokohama F Marinos and Urawa Red Diamonds before returning to England for the latter parts of their new season preparation.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: The MKM Stadium, Hull
How to watch Hull City vs Newcastle United on TV
- USA: Tigers+
Hull City vs Newcastle United squads
Hull City possible starting lineup: Pandur; Drameh, Smith, Ashbee, Giles; Coyle, Seri, Simons, Tinsdale; Sandat, Vaughan
Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes