The key match of the Champions League’s third round is the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match. It is an intriguing showdown, and everyone recalls their fiery encounters from before.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Because they are so unpredictable, Barcelona’s matches are difficult to forecast. After a shaky start to the season, they stepped up their game and annihilated their rivals. A lacklustre meeting with Monaco (1:2) broke up the series at the beginning of the Champions League. The Catalans seem to bounce back and win after that, but Osasuna still puts up a poor performance, losing by a score of 2:4.

It would seem that issues started to arise for Flick’s squad. However, it has recently resumed its habit of annihilating opponents, scoring five goals against Young Boys in the Champions League’s round of 2, three goals against Alaves, and five goals against Sevilla. As a whole, the squad is capable of anything. However, it is undisputable that Barça has been more consistent in its game-winning performances this season, with a high scoring average and a low surrendering average.

Bayern isn’t exactly a model of consistency, either. It got off to a winning start under new coach Kompany, beating Dinamo Zagreb (9:2) in the Champions League first round and Veredre (5:0) in the local league. However, a brief winless stretch ensued.

Regardless, Munich faced formidable foes. They played their significant rivals in the final match, Eintracht, and they lost both matches by identical scores of 3–3. Aston Villa defeated Bayern 0–1 in the LC. A self-assured 4:0 victory against Stuttgart on the weekend halted the series.

What time does Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 5 USA Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás, SiriusXM FC Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Plus+

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The impact of these managers on their teams should be evident, even if this is a challenging game to forecast. Keeping an eye on the subplot between Barça’s pressure versus Bayern’s buildup is important since the fight for control will continue throughout.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Bayern Munich

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich possible lineups

Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Bayern Munich predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane