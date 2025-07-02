Where to watch Fluminense vs Al Hilal: Preview, TV Channel, Live stream

The opening quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup features a clash between two formidable continents, as South American titans Fluminense face off against Asian powerhouse Al Hilal. The Fluminense vs Al Hilal game will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Competition: FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-final

FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-final Game Day: Friday, 4 July 2025

Friday, 4 July 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Al-Hilal prevailed over a strong contender in the previous round of the FIFA Club World Cup, notably one of the tournament’s favourites – Manchester City. The Citizens showcased their elegance in the first half, scoring with finesse, displaying beautiful ball movement, and maintaining control of the game until halftime. In the second half, the Saudi club exhibited a different style of play, as Simone Inzaghi evidently adjusted the tactics.

Quickly the team equalised, after several rebounds Leonardo scored a header into an empty City goal. Hilal brightened as Malcom swiftly launched a counterattack, netting the second goal. Following that, it became increasingly difficult for City to keep up the pace. They primarily generated a few opportunities following corners, one of which Holand was able to convert. During extra time, Guardiola’s team ultimately showed signs of fatigue, allowing Hilal to capitalise by scoring twice – first with Koulibaly’s header from a corner, followed by Leonardo’s header from a cross into the box. The city managed to score just one goal, resulting in a loss of 3:4. An exceptional outcome, indeed.

Fluminense, conversely, encountered yet another formidable European club, Inter. They scored significantly fewer goals. The Brazilians began the match with confidence, taking the lead within the first few minutes as Cano found the net following a corner kick. The Milanese occasionally generated opportunities in response, yet they were unable to find the back of the net. They occasionally exchanged opportunities, yet the score held steady at 1-0. As the half drew to a close, the Flù extended their lead to 2-0, though Ignacio’s goal was disallowed for offside.

The second half saw a reduction in chances, yet it is important to highlight that Inter had multiple opportunities to score towards the end, though they were unable to convert any of them. Fluminense capitalised on their opponent’s offensive efforts, netting the second goal during a counterattack in the 93rd minute, as Hercules struck the ball past Sommer into the bottom far corner. The outcome was 2:0

In the group at the EFC, the opponents performed in a similar way, did not lose, although the opponents were sometimes strong and status. Al-Hilal managed to hold their ground against two European teams, finishing 1:1 with Real Madrid and 0:0 with Salzburg, with the Saudis coming closer to securing victory on both occasions. Fluminense came close to defeating Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the tournament.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

How to watch Fluminense vs Al Hilal on TV

UK: DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5

DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5 USA: DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now Saudi Arabia: DAZN, Shahid, tabii, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action

DAZN, Shahid, tabii, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action Brazil: DAZN Brasil, Amazon Prime Video, CazéTV

Fluminense vs Al Hilal possible lineup

Fluminense starting lineup: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva (C), Freytes, Fuentes; Martinelli, Hercules; Arias, Nonato, Canobbio; Cano

Al Hilal starting lineup: Bounou; Joao Cancelo, Al-Harbi, Koulibaly, Renan Lodi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Ruben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Marcos Leonardo, Kanno (c)