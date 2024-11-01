On Saturday, PSG will host Lens at the Parc des Princes for a Ligue 1 match after their impressive performance away against Marseille. Lens, who are now struggling, should have little chance against the champions, who are starting to appear dominant. The PSG vs Lens match will kick off at 16:00 UK Time.

Parc des Princes, Paris

The reigning champions have maintained an unbeaten streak in their last four matches across all competitions, securing two victories. Last week, they faced Marseille in the season’s inaugural edition of Le Classique, achieving a 3-0 victory on the road. João Neves netted his first goal of the season in the fifth minute, while Bradley Barcola, with an assist from Ousmane Dembele, found the back of the net for the third goal in the 40th minute. An own goal in the 29th minute had worked to their advantage.

Last week, the visitors experienced their first defeat of the league season, succumbing to a 2-0 loss at home against local rivals Lille. The match was tightly contested, and they allowed two goals during stoppage time.

What time is PSG vs Lens kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off: 16:00 UK Time

16:00 UK Time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

How to watch PSG vs Lens on TV

UK: Ligue 1 Pass

Ligue 1 Pass USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada Australia: N/A

N/A France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

PSG vs Lens Predicted Lineups

PSG predicted lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola

Lens predicted lineup: Brice Samba, Abdukodir Khusanov, Kevin Danso, Malang Sarr, Jonathan Gradit, Jhoanner Chavez, Nampalys Mendy, Adrien Thomasson, Anass Zaroury, Florian Sotoca, M’Bala Nzola