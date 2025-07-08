Fluminense vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to watch

The semi-final match between Chelsea and Fluminense will take place in the Club World Cup. Even if the Blues are more prestigious, the Brazilian team is not to be underestimated. Their tournament performance has been solid, and they have faced tough opponents. The Fluminense vs Chelsea match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

MetLife Stadium

What time is Fluminense vs Chelsea kick-off?

Competition: FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup Game Day: Tuesday, 8 July 2025

Tuesday, 8 July 2025 Kick-off : 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Is Fluminense vs Chelsea on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK DAZN UK, tabii USA DAZN USA, Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA Canada DAZN Canada Australia DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now Italy Mediaset Infinity, DAZN Italia, tabii, Canale 5 Germany DAZN Germany, tabii France DAZN France, tabii Portugal DAZN Portugal, tabii Spain Mitele Plus, DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana

Fluminense vs Chelsea possible lineups

Fluminense Predicted Lineup (3-5-2):

Goalkeeper: Fabio

Fabio Defenders: Oliveira, Silva, Guga

Oliveira, Silva, Guga Midfielders: Xavier, dos Santos, Bernal, Nonato, Fuentes

Xavier, dos Santos, Bernal, Nonato, Fuentes Forwards: Arias, Cano

Chelsea Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Sanchez

Sanchez Defenders: Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella

Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella Midfielders: Santos, Fernandez

Santos, Fernandez Forwards: Neto, Palmer, Nkunku, Madueke

Match Overview

In the beginning round of the finals, Fluminense faced a formidable opponent in Al-Hilal. Simone Inzaghi coaches the team, and they have a solid lineup with several talented European players. The Saudis had previously defeated Manchester City. However, they were on par with the Brazilians throughout their match.

Both teams began the play cautiously, with little possession and an emphasis on looking over their shoulder at each other. At the 40-minute mark, Fluminense almost scored their first goal of the match when Martinelli, capitalising on a mistake by the opposing players, sent a stunning long-range effort towards the top corner. Hilal got off to a strong start in the second half and levelled only 51 minutes in. After his team’s interception, Hercules scored by shooting precisely into the far corner, resuming the initiative for the Brazilians. Even though Floo had a few more opportunities, the final score was 2-1.

Renato Gaucho’s squad has already faced formidable European opponents earlier in the competition. Although the Brazilians were closer to winning, the club’s cautious defensive style paid off in the 1/8 finals with a score of 2:0 against Inter and a score of 0:0 against Borussia Dortmund in the group. Consequently, Fluminense has shown a certain level, even if their average player age is high.

However, this will be Chelsea’s second straight encounter with a Brazilian club in the competition. Passing the runner-up Palmeiras in the 1/8 finals was his accomplishment. There, too, the final score was 2:1. The Blues’ triumph was more commanding. From the very beginning, they applied pressure and created opportunities. After dribbling past many defenders, Palméras fired low and scored in the 16th minute. Palmeiras equalised only after 53 minutes due to a lack of scoring opportunities. However, Chelsea kept creating opportunities, and Weverton scored in the 83rd minute when he fired into his own goal. Joao Pedro, a recent signing, had further scoring opportunities for the English after that.

There were two Brazilian teams in the competition that Maresca’s squad faced, which is an intriguing development. They faced Flamengo in their group and lost; they were strong in the first half but collapsed in the second. Yet, the so-called “pensioners” had no trouble in prior matches. Even though the match went into overtime, Chelsea easily prevailed against Benfica in the quarterfinals, 4:1.

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

