Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor on TV: Channel, Live stream

Fenerbahce will host Konyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on matchday 38 in the Turkish Super Lig. Fenerbahce holds the second position, whereas Konyaspor occupies seventh place and is aiming for a top-seven finish. The Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor match will kick off at 14:00 UK Time.

Hatayspor thrashed Fenerbahce 4-2 on Monday in their road match. After receiving a straight red card in the 38th minute, Mert Muldur caused the squad to crumble. The Yellow Canaries will be looking to get back on track at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in their next league match. They are four points behind Galatasaray for first place, although they have the second-best home record with 41 points. Unfortunately, their recent results at this site have been less than satisfactory. Since they started the streak, they’ve only won twice.

The Sukru Saracoglu Stadium will be a very challenging environment for Konyaspor throughout the match. After losing three straight games at this stadium, their season has been a complete failure. The Anatolian Eagle’s most recent league match was a 2-1 loss to Alanyaspor at home. Given that they had won four of their previous six games, showing consistency, the outcome shouldn’t raise any red flags.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor date & kick-off time

Competition: Super Lig

Super Lig Game Day: Saturday, 31 May 2025

Saturday, 31 May 2025 Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

14:00 UK time Stadium: Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español Turkey: Digiturk Play, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD, beIN Sports 1 Turkey

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor possible lineups

Fenerbahce possible lineup: E. Cetin, M. Skriniar, A. Djiku, M. Muldur, S. Amrabat, O. Aydin, Talisca, D. Tadic, F. Kostic, Y. En-Nesyri, E. Dzeko

Konyaspor possible lineup: U. Nayir, Y. Erdogan, P. Santos, Guilherme, M. Bjorlo, M. Ibrahimoglu, A. Ndao, J. Calusic, R. Bazoer, A. Demirbag, D. Ertas