Watch Chivas Guadalajara vs SJ Earthquakes: Live stream free in the US today

Chivas will make their debut in the Leagues Cup 2024 on Saturday, July 27. They will face the San Jose Earthquakes at Levi’s Stadium. Chivas will aim to start strong after their disappointing performance in the previous edition. All three teams, including the Los Angeles Galaxy, are placed in Group West 2.

Levi’s Stadium

Guadalajara has performed very well in the local tournament, securing two wins, a draw, and a defeat. On the other hand, the San Jose Earthquakes have been facing difficulties in their championship, currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with only 14 points. They have managed to secure four wins, two draws, but unfortunately, have suffered 19 defeats.

When will the Chivas Guadalajara vs SJ Earthquakes match be played?

Competition: Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Game Day: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The MLS Season Pass offers the convenience of having every live Leagues Cup match in one place, ensuring consistent match times and eliminating blackouts. MLS Season Pass subscription allows fans to watch every MLS match on a wide range of devices, including Apple devices, smart televisions, streaming platforms, cable boxes, and game consoles.

Additionally, matches can be accessed on the web at tv.apple.com. Every match will have announcers who speak both English and Spanish, and matches with Canadian teams will also have French commentary available.

Chivas Guadalajara vs SJ Earthquakes predicted lineups

Chivas Guadalajara: Raúl Rangel; ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, José Castillo, Alan Mozo; ‘Oso’ González, Omar Govea, Erick Gutiérrez; Cade Cowell, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

SJ Earthquakes: William Yarbrough; Tanner Beason, Antonio Rodrigues, Benjamin Kikanovic, Oscar Verhoeven; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill, Hernan López; Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino, Jeremy Ebobisse