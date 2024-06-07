EURO 2024 Host Stadiums: Capacities and Map of Venues, fixture dates

In June and July of 2024, ten different German towns will play home to the UEFA European Football Championship. Germany will host EURO 2024 after being selected to host the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship during a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on September 27, 2018.

The tournament will start at Bayern Munich’s stadium on June 14 with the first match between hosts Germany and Scotland. Just one month later, on July 14, the final will be held in Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital. This venue also hosted the 2006 FIFA World Cup final 18 years ago.

Germany qualified automatically since it is the host country. While West Germany did host the event in 1988, this will be the first time reunified Germany has hosted the European Championship. Ten stadiums in ten separate cities hosted the event. With the exception of Berlin, all of the following stadiums are owned by teams currently playing in the Bundesliga.

Let’s start our tour through these UEFA EURO 2024 grounds.

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Opened: 1936

1936 Capacity: 71,000

71,000 Home Team: Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin Notably hosted: 2006 FIFA World Cup final, 2015 UEFA Champions League final

Olympiastadion Berlin

With its rich history as the home of two Olympic Games (1936 and 2006), Berlin’s renowned Olympiastadion is no stranger to big sporting events. Once again, all eyes will be on this historic arena, which provides fans with a blend of contemporary amenities and an extensive collection of history. Explore the Brandenburg Gate, the Berlin Wall Memorial, and the vibrant Alexanderplatz while you’re in Berlin. Hertha BSC play their home games in the 2. Bundesliga, Germany’s second division, and the 2024 Euro final will be held here.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 15: Spain vs Croatia (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Spain vs Croatia (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 21: Poland vs Austria (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Poland vs Austria (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 25: Netherlands vs Austria (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Netherlands vs Austria (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 29: Round of 16, 2A vs 2B (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Round of 16, 2A vs 2B (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) July 6: Quarter-final (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Quarter-final (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) July 14: Final (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Opened: 2004

2004 Capacity: 43,000

43,000 Home Team: FC Köln

FC Köln Notably hosted: 2020 UEFA Europa League final

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

The RheinEnergieStadion is well-known for its ardent supporters and its location in the Rhineland. Cologne Stadium, home of 1. FC Köln, was renovated to welcome matches during the 2006 World Cup. Since 2010, it has often hosted the Women’s Cup final in Germany and American football, ice hockey, and concerts. The magnificent Cologne Cathedral and the historic Old Town, with its charming cafés and old-fashioned brewers, reflect Cologne’s illustrious past.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 15: Hungary vs Switzerland (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Hungary vs Switzerland (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 19: Scotland vs Switzerland (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Scotland vs Switzerland (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 22: Belgium vs Romania (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Belgium vs Romania (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 25: England vs Slovenia (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

England vs Slovenia (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 30: Round of 16, 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

BVB Stadion, Dortmund

Opened: 1974

1974 Capacity: 62,000

62,000 Home Team: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Notably hosted: 2001 UEFA Cup final

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

With one of the most electric atmospheres for football matches, Signal Iduna Park is renowned for having the biggest terrace for standing fans in European football. This year marks the stadium’s 50th anniversary; it was built for the 1974 FIFA World Cup in West Germany. The Westfalenpark, Dortmund U-Tower, and German Soccer Museum are just a few of the attractions of Dortmund, a city with a long history of industry.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 15: Italy vs Albania (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Italy vs Albania (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 18: Turkey vs Georgia (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Turkey vs Georgia (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 22: Turkey vs Portugal (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Turkey vs Portugal (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 25: France vs Poland (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

France vs Poland (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 29: Round of 16, 1A vs 2C (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Round of 16, 1A vs 2C (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) July 10: Semi-final (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Opened: 2004

2004 Capacity: 47,000

47,000 Home Team: Fortuna Dusseldorf

Fortuna Dusseldorf Notably hosted: 1988 UEFA European Championship group games (former Rheinstadion)

Exciting contests will be hosted by the state-of-the-art Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. Despite hosting several friendly matches between the German national men’s team and other teams since its opening in September 2004, this stadium has never before hosted a major men’s international event. Numerous non-football events, especially concerts, have found it an appealing location because to its retractable roof and internal heating system. Düsseldorf is well-known for its fashionable shops, the posh Königsallee, and the picturesque Rhine promenade.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 17: Austria vs France (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Austria vs France (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 21: Slovakia vs Ukraine (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Slovakia vs Ukraine (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 24: Albania vs Spain (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Albania vs Spain (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) July 1: Round of 16, 2D vs 2E (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Round of 16, 2D vs 2E (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) July 6: Quarter-final (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Opened: 1925

1925 Capacity: 47,000

47,000 Home Team: Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt Notably hosted: 2002 UEFA Women’s Cup final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

Frankfurt naturally has a state-of-the-art football stadium as one of Germany’s major cities. The Frankfurt Arena, which opened in 1925 and has been extensively renovated recently, can accommodate 47,000 spectators. For sponsorship purposes, the club level is referred to as Deutsche Bank Park. A massive retractable roof characterises the stadium, one of the biggest in the world, which was constructed in anticipation of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Frankfurt is a world-renowned financial hub that is home to the Goethe House, the Römerberg Plaza, and the Main Tower, which offers breathtaking views.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 17: Belgium vs Slovakia (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Belgium vs Slovakia (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 20: Denmark vs England (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Denmark vs England (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) June 23: Switzerland vs Germany (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Switzerland vs Germany (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 26: Slovakia vs Romania (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Slovakia vs Romania (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) July 1: Round of 16, 1F vs 3A/B/C (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Opened: 2001

2001 Capacity: 50,000

50,000 Home Team: Schalke

Schalke Notably hosted: 2004 UEFA Champions League final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final

Thanks to its retractable roof and pitch, the stadium can accommodate a wide range of events, both sports and otherwise. It was the site of the 2004 Uefa Champions League final between Porto and Monaco and hosted five matches during the 2006 Fifa World Cup. Nearby attractions like the Nordsternpark and the ZOOM Erlebniswelt zoo complement Gelsenkirchen’s well-known industrial history.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 16: Serbia vs England (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Serbia vs England (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 20: Spain vs Italy (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Spain vs Italy (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 26: Georgia vs Portugal (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Georgia vs Portugal (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 30: Round of 16, 1C vs 3D/E/F (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Opened: 2000

2000 Capacity: 49,000

49,000 Home Team: Hamburg

Hamburg Notably hosted: 2010 Europa League final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion is a renowned stadium located in the northernmost region of the Euro 2024 stadiums. Throughout the years, it has hosted a variety of significant events, such as the 2006 World Cup quarter-final, the 2010 Europa League Final, and numerous European Cup matches. Hamburg, a bustling port city, is renowned for its picturesque Speicherstadt warehouse district, the captivating Miniatur Wunderland, and the vibrant Reeperbahn nightlife district.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 16: Poland vs Netherlands (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Poland vs Netherlands (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 19: Croatia vs Albania (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Croatia vs Albania (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 22: Georgia vs Czech Republic (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Georgia vs Czech Republic (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 26: Czech Republic vs Turkey (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) July 5: Quarter-final (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Opened: 2004

2004 Capacity: 40,000

40,000 Home Team: RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig Notably hosted: 2006 World Cup group stage and round of 16 games

Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim

The Red Bull Arena, renowned for its contemporary amenities and tremendous atmosphere, will be an important site in Leipzig. Bundesliga team RB Leipzig has called this home since 2010, when they were founded, and its owners, Red Bull, acquired the Leipzig Arena for the club’s home games. The city has a strong cultural past, with attractions including St. Thomas Church, the Bach Museum, and the Monument to the Battle of the Nations.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 18: Portugal vs Czech Republic (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 21: Netherlands vs France (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Netherlands vs France (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 24: Croatia vs Italy (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Croatia vs Italy (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) July 2: Round of 16, 1D vs 2F (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Allianz Arena, Munich

Opened: 2005

2005 Capacity: 66,000

66,000 Home Team: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Notably hosted: 2012 UEFA Champions League final, EURO 2020 quarter-final

Allianz Arena, Munchen

The Allianz Arena is the most famous and cutting-edge stadium that will be used for UEFA EURO 2024. The Allianz Arena has been a symbol of modern design and great football since it opened in 2005. Its surface is made of stretched ETFE plastic panels, and it can light up in a range of colours. It represents both Munich’s technological ambitions and FC Bayern’s dominant position. Munich is the capital of Bavaria. It is famous for its world-famous Oktoberfest as well as its beautiful parks and the Marienplatz square.

EURO 2024 fixtures

June 14: Germany vs Scotland (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Germany vs Scotland (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) June 17: Romania vs Ukraine (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Romania vs Ukraine (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 20: Slovenia vs Serbia (3 pm local / 9 am ET)

Slovenia vs Serbia (3 pm local / 9 am ET) June 25: Denmark vs Serbia (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

Denmark vs Serbia (9 pm local / 3 pm ET) July 2: Round of 16, 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (6 pm local / 12 pm ET)

Round of 16, 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (6 pm local / 12 pm ET) July 9: Semi-final (9 pm local / 3 pm ET)

MHPArena, Stuttgart

Opened: 1933

Capacity: 51,000

Home Team: VfB Stuttgart

Notably hosted: 1998 European Cup final, 2006 World Cup third-place play-off

MHP Arena, Stuttgart

The Stuttgart Arena, also known as the MHPArena due to naming rights, is renowned for its cutting-edge design and vibrant atmosphere. Since its opening in 1933, this stadium has been a central hub for German football. Over the years, it has undergone numerous renovations and upgrades, showcasing the city’s impressive engineering capabilities. Stuttgart is not only known as the birthplace of the car, but it also boasts stunning parks such as the Schlossplatz and the Wilhelma Zoo and Botanical Garden.

EURO 2024 fixtures