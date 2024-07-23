Latest Men’s World Ranking – July 2024

The latest FIFA rankings for men’s national teams have been updated, showcasing the top countries in the world. The FIFA Men’s Ranking, established in 1992, serves as the official ranking system for all men’s national teams globally.

This ranking is determined using FIFA’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates each team’s recent performance and results. The most recent update occurred on July 18, 2024, with the next scheduled update on September 19, 2024.