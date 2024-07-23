Latest Men’s World Ranking – July 2024

The latest FIFA rankings for men’s national teams have been updated, showcasing the top countries in the world. The FIFA Men’s Ranking, established in 1992, serves as the official ranking system for all men’s national teams globally.
This ranking is determined using FIFA’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates each team’s recent performance and results. The most recent update occurred on July 18, 2024, with the next scheduled update on September 19, 2024.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Change
|1
|Argentina
|1901.48
|–
|2
|France
|1854.91
|–
|3
|Spain
|1835.67
|+5
|4
|England
|1812.26
|+1
|5
|Brazil
|1785.61
|-1
|6
|Belgium
|1772.44
|-3
|7
|Netherlands
|1758.51
|–
|8
|Portugal
|1741.43
|-2
|9
|Colombia
|1727.32
|+4
|10
|Italy
|1714.29
|–
|11
|Uruguay
|1713.15
|+3
|12
|Croatia
|1701.31
|-3
|13
|Germany
|1686.02
|+3
|14
|Morocco
|1669.44
|-2
|15
|Switzerland
|1654.10
|+4
|16
|United States
|1641.75
|-5
|17
|Mexico
|1635.11
|-2
|18
|Japan
|1628.81
|-1
|19
|Senegal
|1623.34
|-1
|20
|IR Iran
|1611.16
|–
|21
|Denmark
|1607.52
|–
|22
|Austria
|1591.56
|+3
|23
|Korea Republic
|1572.87
|-1
|24
|Australia
|1571.29
|-1
|25
|Ukraine
|1567.25
|-1
|26
|Türkiye
|1533.60
|+16
|27
|Ecuador
|1530.44
|+3
|28
|Poland
|1523.53
|-2
|29
|Sweden
|1522.19
|-1
|30
|Wales
|1521.40
|-1
|31
|Hungary
|1518.77
|-4
|32
|Serbia
|1506.90
|–
|33
|Russia
|1506.58
|–
|34
|Qatar
|1504.06
|+1
|35
|Panama
|1502.55
|+8
|36
|Egypt
|1502.34
|–
|37
|Venezuela
|1501.46
|+17
|38
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1499.69
|-1
|39
|Nigeria
|1498.93
|-1
|40
|Canada
|1494.66
|+8
|41
|Tunisia
|1494.06
|–
|42
|Peru
|1489.68
|-11
|43
|Chile
|1489.50
|-3
|44
|Slovakia
|1479.07
|+1
|45
|Romania
|1474.70
|+2
|46
|Algeria
|1474.13
|-2
|47
|Czechia
|1473.46
|-13
|48
|Scotland
|1472.30
|-9
|49
|Costa Rica
|1469.69
|+3
|50
|Norway
|1466.48
|-4
|51
|Cameroon
|1458.47
|-2
|52
|Slovenia
|1457.06
|+5
|53
|Mali
|1456.74
|-3
|54
|Greece
|1455.95
|-3
|55
|Iraq
|1433.07
|–
|56
|Saudi Arabia
|1431.30
|–
|57
|South Africa
|1415.15
|+2
|58
|Republic of Ireland
|1403.84
|+2
|59
|Jamaica
|1401.56
|-6
|60
|Congo DR
|1400.93
|+1
|61
|Uzbekistan
|1397.41
|+1
|62
|Paraguay
|1396.80
|-4
|63
|Finland
|1393.40
|–
|64
|Ghana
|1381.25
|–
|65
|Cabo Verde
|1380.53
|–
|66
|Albania
|1375.49
|–
|67
|Burkina Faso
|1375.16
|–
|68
|Jordan
|1374.13
|–
|69
|UAE
|1368.84
|–
|70
|Georgia
|1361.41
|+4
|71
|Iceland
|1353.48
|-1
|72
|North Macedonia
|1348.63
|-1
|73
|Montenegro
|1345.02
|-1
|74
|Northern Ireland
|1341.33
|-1
|75
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|1332.30
|–
|76
|Oman
|1326.18
|–
|77
|Guinea
|1324.80
|–
|78
|Israel
|1312.54
|+1
|79
|Honduras
|1311.48
|-1
|80
|Bahrain
|1302.86
|+1
|81
|El Salvador
|1302.11
|-1
|82
|Bulgaria
|1295.50
|–
|83
|Gabon
|1288.45
|–
|84
|Luxembourg
|1276.73
|+1
|85
|Haiti
|1274.46
|+1
|86
|Curaçao
|1272.71
|+1
|87
|China PR
|1267.51
|+1
|88
|Equatorial Guinea
|1260.50
|+1
|89
|Bolivia
|1258.56
|-5
|90
|Angola
|1255.65
|+2
|91
|Benin
|1254.18
|–
|92
|Zambia
|1249.54
|-2
|93
|Syria
|1246.68
|–
|94
|New Zealand
|1245.73
|+13
|95
|Uganda
|1242.96
|-1
|96
|Palestine
|1231.25
|-1
|97
|Armenia
|1230.79
|-1
|98
|Namibia
|1221.42
|-1
|99
|Belarus
|1219.78
|-1
|100
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1219.44
|-1
|101
|Thailand
|1218.56
|-1
|102
|Kyrgyz Republic
|1213.58
|-1
|103
|Tajikistan
|1212.41
|-1
|104
|Mozambique
|1208.87
|-1
|105
|Madagascar
|1203.66
|-1
|106
|Kosovo
|1203.16
|-1
|107
|Guatemala
|1198.84
|-1
|108
|Kenya
|1197.73
|–
|109
|Kazakhstan
|1193.62
|–
|110
|Korea DPR
|1183.96
|–
|111
|Azerbaijan
|1179.88
|–
|112
|Mauritania
|1177.50
|–
|113
|Tanzania
|1174.99
|+1
|114
|Guinea-Bissau
|1168.49
|+1
|115
|Vietnam
|1168.02
|+1
|116
|Lebanon
|1167.64
|+1
|117
|Libya
|1165.73
|+1
|118
|Congo
|1162.73
|-5
|119
|Comoros
|1159.84
|–
|120
|Togo
|1158.70
|–
|121
|Sudan
|1152.29
|–
|122
|Sierra Leone
|1149.40
|–
|123
|Estonia
|1146.47
|–
|124
|India
|1139.39
|–
|125
|Niger
|1139.21
|+3
|126
|Malawi
|1137.83
|-1
|127
|Cyprus
|1136.78
|-1
|128
|Central African Republic
|1129.30
|-1
|129
|Zimbabwe
|1126.15
|–
|130
|Nicaragua
|1119.88
|–
|131
|Rwanda
|1114.15
|–
|132
|Gambia
|1112.55
|–
|133
|Indonesia
|1108.73
|+1
|134
|Malaysia
|1107.58
|+1
|135
|Lithuania
|1100.66
|+1
|136
|Kuwait
|1098.42
|+1
|137
|Latvia
|1095.98
|+1
|138
|Faroe Islands
|1093.70
|+1
|139
|Burundi
|1091.24
|+1
|140
|Suriname
|1087.77
|+1
|141
|Solomon Islands
|1075.06
|-8
|142
|Liberia
|1067.05
|–
|143
|Ethiopia
|1066.16
|–
|144
|Turkmenistan
|1065.42
|–
|145
|Botswana
|1063.64
|–
|146
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|1059.53
|–
|147
|Philippines
|1053.03
|–
|148
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1052.80
|–
|149
|Lesotho
|1046.54
|–
|150
|Dominican Republic
|1045.64
|–
|151
|Afghanistan
|1034.37
|–
|152
|Moldova
|1033.75
|–
|153
|Fiji
|1033.09
|+13
|154
|Guyana
|1026.61
|-1
|155
|Eswatini
|1025.28
|-1
|156
|Yemen
|1021.24
|-1
|157
|Puerto Rico
|1020.22
|-1
|158
|Tahiti
|1016.83
|+3
|159
|Hong Kong, China
|1011.91
|-2
|160
|New Caledonia
|1008.92
|-2
|161
|Singapore
|1008.26
|-2
|162
|Vanuatu
|1005.49
|+8
|163
|Maldives
|1003.48
|-3
|164
|Andorra
|996.05
|-2
|165
|Chinese Taipei
|991.34
|-2
|166
|Myanmar
|988.98
|-2
|167
|Cuba
|984.92
|+2
|168
|Papua New Guinea
|984.23
|-3
|169
|South Sudan
|980.02
|-2
|170
|St. Lucia
|979.57
|-2
|171
|Bermuda
|971.15
|–
|172
|Malta
|970.62
|–
|173
|Grenada
|953.67
|–
|174
|St. Vincent / Grenadines
|938.40
|–
|175
|Nepal
|935.93
|–
|176
|Montserrat
|934.46
|–
|177
|Barbados
|932.64
|–
|178
|Chad
|929.97
|–
|179
|Mauritius
|927.94
|–
|180
|Cambodia
|924.52
|–
|181
|Dominica
|912.93
|+1
|182
|Bhutan
|904.10
|+1
|183
|Belize
|901.43
|+1
|184
|Bangladesh
|896.67
|+1
|185
|Macau
|896.62
|+1
|186
|Cook Islands
|896.59
|+1
|187
|American Samoa
|890.97
|+1
|188
|Laos
|889.62
|+1
|189
|Mongolia
|884.92
|+1
|190
|Brunei
|881.73
|+1
|191
|São Tomé e Príncipe
|878.09
|+1
|192
|Samoa
|876.45
|-11
|193
|Djibouti
|875.13
|–
|194
|Aruba
|873.90
|–
|195
|Cayman Islands
|855.43
|–
|196
|Timor-Leste
|843.40
|–
|197
|Pakistan
|842.59
|–
|198
|Gibraltar
|836.14
|–
|199
|Liechtenstein
|835.83
|–
|200
|Tonga
|833.12
|–
|201
|Seychelles
|831.19
|–
|202
|Somalia
|829.81
|–
|203
|Bahamas
|823.58
|–
|204
|Guam
|821.91
|–
|205
|Sri Lanka
|820.32
|–
|206
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|817.03
|–
|207
|British Virgin Islands
|801.29
|–
|208
|US Virgin Islands
|797.29
|–
|209
|Anguilla
|779.86
|–
|210
|San Marino
|739.64
|–