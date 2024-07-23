HomeNews

Latest Men’s World Ranking – July 2024

The latest FIFA rankings for men’s national teams have been updated, showcasing the top countries in the world. The FIFA Men’s Ranking, established in 1992, serves as the official ranking system for all men’s national teams globally.

FIFA World Rankings

This ranking is determined using FIFA’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates each team’s recent performance and results. The most recent update occurred on July 18, 2024, with the next scheduled update on September 19, 2024.

RankTeamPointsChange
1Argentina1901.48
2France1854.91
3Spain1835.67+5
4England1812.26+1
5Brazil1785.61-1
6Belgium1772.44-3
7Netherlands1758.51
8Portugal1741.43-2
9Colombia1727.32+4
10Italy1714.29
11Uruguay1713.15+3
12Croatia1701.31-3
13Germany1686.02+3
14Morocco1669.44-2
15Switzerland1654.10+4
16United States1641.75-5
17Mexico1635.11-2
18Japan1628.81-1
19Senegal1623.34-1
20IR Iran1611.16
21Denmark1607.52
22Austria1591.56+3
23Korea Republic1572.87-1
24Australia1571.29-1
25Ukraine1567.25-1
26Türkiye1533.60+16
27Ecuador1530.44+3
28Poland1523.53-2
29Sweden1522.19-1
30Wales1521.40-1
31Hungary1518.77-4
32Serbia1506.90
33Russia1506.58
34Qatar1504.06+1
35Panama1502.55+8
36Egypt1502.34
37Venezuela1501.46+17
38Côte d’Ivoire1499.69-1
39Nigeria1498.93-1
40Canada1494.66+8
41Tunisia1494.06
42Peru1489.68-11
43Chile1489.50-3
44Slovakia1479.07+1
45Romania1474.70+2
46Algeria1474.13-2
47Czechia1473.46-13
48Scotland1472.30-9
49Costa Rica1469.69+3
50Norway1466.48-4
51Cameroon1458.47-2
52Slovenia1457.06+5
53Mali1456.74-3
54Greece1455.95-3
55Iraq1433.07
56Saudi Arabia1431.30
57South Africa1415.15+2
58Republic of Ireland1403.84+2
59Jamaica1401.56-6
60Congo DR1400.93+1
61Uzbekistan1397.41+1
62Paraguay1396.80-4
63Finland1393.40
64Ghana1381.25
65Cabo Verde1380.53
66Albania1375.49
67Burkina Faso1375.16
68Jordan1374.13
69UAE1368.84
70Georgia1361.41+4
71Iceland1353.48-1
72North Macedonia1348.63-1
73Montenegro1345.02-1
74Northern Ireland1341.33-1
75Bosnia-Herzegovina1332.30
76Oman1326.18
77Guinea1324.80
78Israel1312.54+1
79Honduras1311.48-1
80Bahrain1302.86+1
81El Salvador1302.11-1
82Bulgaria1295.50
83Gabon1288.45
84Luxembourg1276.73+1
85Haiti1274.46+1
86Curaçao1272.71+1
87China PR1267.51+1
88Equatorial Guinea1260.50+1
89Bolivia1258.56-5
90Angola1255.65+2
91Benin1254.18
92Zambia1249.54-2
93Syria1246.68
94New Zealand1245.73+13
95Uganda1242.96-1
96Palestine1231.25-1
97Armenia1230.79-1
98Namibia1221.42-1
99Belarus1219.78-1
100Trinidad and Tobago1219.44-1
101Thailand1218.56-1
102Kyrgyz Republic1213.58-1
103Tajikistan1212.41-1
104Mozambique1208.87-1
105Madagascar1203.66-1
106Kosovo1203.16-1
107Guatemala1198.84-1
108Kenya1197.73
109Kazakhstan1193.62
110Korea DPR1183.96
111Azerbaijan1179.88
112Mauritania1177.50
113Tanzania1174.99+1
114Guinea-Bissau1168.49+1
115Vietnam1168.02+1
116Lebanon1167.64+1
117Libya1165.73+1
118Congo1162.73-5
119Comoros1159.84
120Togo1158.70
121Sudan1152.29
122Sierra Leone1149.40
123Estonia1146.47
124India1139.39
125Niger1139.21+3
126Malawi1137.83-1
127Cyprus1136.78-1
128Central African Republic1129.30-1
129Zimbabwe1126.15
130Nicaragua1119.88
131Rwanda1114.15
132Gambia1112.55
133Indonesia1108.73+1
134Malaysia1107.58+1
135Lithuania1100.66+1
136Kuwait1098.42+1
137Latvia1095.98+1
138Faroe Islands1093.70+1
139Burundi1091.24+1
140Suriname1087.77+1
141Solomon Islands1075.06-8
142Liberia1067.05
143Ethiopia1066.16
144Turkmenistan1065.42
145Botswana1063.64
146St. Kitts and Nevis1059.53
147Philippines1053.03
148Antigua and Barbuda1052.80
149Lesotho1046.54
150Dominican Republic1045.64
151Afghanistan1034.37
152Moldova1033.75
153Fiji1033.09+13
154Guyana1026.61-1
155Eswatini1025.28-1
156Yemen1021.24-1
157Puerto Rico1020.22-1
158Tahiti1016.83+3
159Hong Kong, China1011.91-2
160New Caledonia1008.92-2
161Singapore1008.26-2
162Vanuatu1005.49+8
163Maldives1003.48-3
164Andorra996.05-2
165Chinese Taipei991.34-2
166Myanmar988.98-2
167Cuba984.92+2
168Papua New Guinea984.23-3
169South Sudan980.02-2
170St. Lucia979.57-2
171Bermuda971.15
172Malta970.62
173Grenada953.67
174St. Vincent / Grenadines938.40
175Nepal935.93
176Montserrat934.46
177Barbados932.64
178Chad929.97
179Mauritius927.94
180Cambodia924.52
181Dominica912.93+1
182Bhutan904.10+1
183Belize901.43+1
184Bangladesh896.67+1
185Macau896.62+1
186Cook Islands896.59+1
187American Samoa890.97+1
188Laos889.62+1
189Mongolia884.92+1
190Brunei881.73+1
191São Tomé e Príncipe878.09+1
192Samoa876.45-11
193Djibouti875.13
194Aruba873.90
195Cayman Islands855.43
196Timor-Leste843.40
197Pakistan842.59
198Gibraltar836.14
199Liechtenstein835.83
200Tonga833.12
201Seychelles831.19
202Somalia829.81
203Bahamas823.58
204Guam821.91
205Sri Lanka820.32
206Turks and Caicos Islands817.03
207British Virgin Islands801.29
208US Virgin Islands797.29
209Anguilla779.86
210San Marino739.64
