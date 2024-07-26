Puebla vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter Miami CF, the current reigning champion of the Leagues Cup, is ready to kick off its title defence. The team will be hosting Puebla this Saturday, July 27 for their first match of the Leagues Cup 2024 group stage.

Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Inter Miami has been performing exceptionally well in the MLS this season, currently holding a comfortable five-point lead at the peak of the Eastern Conference positions. Gerardo Martino’s team has been on an impressive winning streak, triumphing in six out of their previous seven matches in all competitions.

Puebla has had a challenging campaign thus far, managing only one victory out of four Liga MX matches this season. They enter Sunday’s match after suffering a 2-1 loss to Atlas last weekend.

When will the Puebla vs Inter Miami match be played?

Competition: Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Game Day: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Stadium: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

How to watch Puebla vs Inter Miami online – TV channels & live streams

The MLS Season Pass offers the convenience of having every live Leagues Cup match in one place, ensuring consistent match times and eliminating blackouts. MLS Season Pass subscription allows fans to watch every MLS match on a wide range of devices, including Apple devices, smart televisions, streaming platforms, cable boxes, and game consoles.

Additionally, matches can be accessed on the web at tv.apple.com. Every match will have announcers who speak both English and Spanish, and matches with Canadian teams will also have French commentary available.

Puebla vs Inter Miami predicted lineups

Puebla: Rodriguez, Angulo, Orona, Guarte, Gustavo Ferrareis, de Buen, Gonzalez, Castillo, Alvarez, Duran, Cavallini

Inter Miami: Callender, Alba, Fray, Aviles, Weigandt, Busquets, Rojas, Redondo, Taylor, Gressel, Suarez