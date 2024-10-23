This week, the Stadio Olimpico will witness Europa League action as AS Roma takes on Dynamo Kiev in the third match for both teams in the competition. The Giallorossi have demonstrated impressive defensive strength, which may be crucial in determining the most accurate prediction for AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv match.

The Giallorossi have failed to impress this season, going winless in their last four league games. Last Sunday’s 0-1 Serie A loss to Inter Milan added more misery to Ivan Juric’s squad.

Dynamo Kyiv has had a hit-and-miss run of play heading into their trip to Rome. Despite their domination in the Ukrainian Premier League, where they now sit atop the league, several obstacles have been on their path to Europe.

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv date & kick-off time

How to watch AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5 USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA

Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Even though AS Roma is currently struggling, they are anticipated to overcome Dynamo Kyiv, thanks to their stronger lineup and the advantage of playing at home. Dynamo Kyiv, however, will pose a significant challenge for the hosts, Roma, ensuring that we can expect a fiercely contested match.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-2 Dynamo Kyiv

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv possible lineup

Roma possible lineup: Svilar; Hermoso, Hummels, Ndicka; Celik, Pisilli, Cristante, Angelino; Soule, Baldanzi; Shomorudov

Dynamo Kiev possible lineup: Bushchan; Karavayev, Popov, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Brazhko, Mykolenko; Voloshyn, Buyalskyi, Kabayev; Vanat