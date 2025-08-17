At Ibrox Stadium, two teams vying for a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage will face off in the final encounter of the qualifying round. The Rangers vs Club Brugge match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.
When do Rangers vs Club Brugge kick-off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, 19 August 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
Rangers have performed well at home in these qualifying matches, being undefeated in their past ten home games (5 wins, 5 draws). Their most recent loss was 2-1 on the road against Viktoria Plzen, but they bounced back with a 3-0 victory at home. Even though Rangers games seldom go above 3.5 goals, they often go over 2.5 goals while playing at home.
Club Brugge are riding high, having won their last three games in a row. They have scored in seven straight Champions League qualification matches, demonstrating a strong away record. Matches played in Brugge often include total goals of 2.5 or more.
You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
Where to watch Rangers vs Club Brugge
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
Rangers vs Club Brugge Possible Squads
Rangers possible lineup (likely 4-3-3):
- Goalkeeper: Joe Butland
- Defenders: James Tavernier, Joe Djiga, John Souttar, Max Aarons
- Midfield: Ryan Kent, Nathan Patterson, Jaden Raskin
- Attack: Djeidi Gassama, Dominique Diomandé, Christian Dessers
Club Brugge possible lineup (likely 3-4-3):
- Goalkeeper: Simon Mignolet
- Defenders: Brandon Mechele, Zeno Debast, Jérémie Boga
- Midfield: Hans Vanaken, Ruud Vormer, Noa Lang, Eduard Sobol
- Attack: Carlos Cuesta, Cyle Larin, Gustavo Hamer