At Ibrox Stadium, two teams vying for a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage will face off in the final encounter of the qualifying round. The Rangers vs Club Brugge match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Rangers have performed well at home in these qualifying matches, being undefeated in their past ten home games (5 wins, 5 draws). Their most recent loss was 2-1 on the road against Viktoria Plzen, but they bounced back with a 3-0 victory at home. Even though Rangers games seldom go above 3.5 goals, they often go over 2.5 goals while playing at home.

Club Brugge are riding high, having won their last three games in a row. They have scored in seven straight Champions League qualification matches, demonstrating a strong away record. Matches played in Brugge often include total goals of 2.5 or more.

Where to watch Rangers vs Club Brugge

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA

Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Rangers vs Club Brugge Possible Squads

Rangers possible lineup (likely 4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Joe Butland

Joe Butland Defenders: James Tavernier, Joe Djiga, John Souttar, Max Aarons

James Tavernier, Joe Djiga, John Souttar, Max Aarons Midfield: Ryan Kent, Nathan Patterson, Jaden Raskin

Ryan Kent, Nathan Patterson, Jaden Raskin Attack: Djeidi Gassama, Dominique Diomandé, Christian Dessers

Club Brugge possible lineup (likely 3-4-3):