At Celtic Park in Glasgow, Celtic will host the Kazakh champions Kairat Almaty in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff. Both clubs are looking to advance to the group stages. The Celtic vs Kairat game will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Celtic Park, Glasgow

When is Celtic vs Kairat?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Celtic Park, Glasgow

With a 4-0 rout of Falkirk in their most recent match, Celtic have gotten off to a fantastic start to the season. They have won all three of their competitive games. The team is confident after making it to the semifinals of the Champions League last year and comes into this year’s tournament with a nearly complete roster. Injuries will probably only affect Jota in this encounter.

Olimpija Ljubljana, KuPS, and Slovan Bratislava were all obstacles on the road to this point, but now they must overcome their greatest challenge. Before their shocking 3-2 loss to Yelimay Semey, they went many weeks undefeated. However, they have rested important players in preparation for this match. The club’s goal is to make it to the group stage for the very first time.

How to watch Celtic vs Kairat on TV

UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Celtic vs Kairat possible lineups

Celtic possible lineup (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney

Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney Midfielders: Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate

Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate Forwards: James Forrest, Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda

Kairat Almaty possible lineup (4-2-3-1):