At Celtic Park in Glasgow, Celtic will host the Kazakh champions Kairat Almaty in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff. Both clubs are looking to advance to the group stages. The Celtic vs Kairat game will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.
When is Celtic vs Kairat?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 20 August 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Celtic Park, Glasgow
With a 4-0 rout of Falkirk in their most recent match, Celtic have gotten off to a fantastic start to the season. They have won all three of their competitive games. The team is confident after making it to the semifinals of the Champions League last year and comes into this year’s tournament with a nearly complete roster. Injuries will probably only affect Jota in this encounter.
Olimpija Ljubljana, KuPS, and Slovan Bratislava were all obstacles on the road to this point, but now they must overcome their greatest challenge. Before their shocking 3-2 loss to Yelimay Semey, they went many weeks undefeated. However, they have rested important players in preparation for this match. The club’s goal is to make it to the group stage for the very first time.
How to watch Celtic vs Kairat on TV
- UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
- USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Celtic vs Kairat possible lineups
Celtic possible lineup (4-3-3):
- Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel
- Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney
- Midfielders: Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate
- Forwards: James Forrest, Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda
Kairat Almaty possible lineup (4-2-3-1):
- Goalkeeper: Alexandr Zarutskiy
- Defenders: Luís Mata, Rodrigo Acosta, Nuraly Alip, Aleksandr Shirokov
- Midfielders: Artur Shushenachev, Dastan Satpaev
- Forwards: José Kanté, João Paulo, Timur Akmurzaev, Dastan Satpaev or José Kanté