Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter Miami kicks off the Club World Championship in a fresh format on 15 June. A significant number of participants formed teams from various continents. The tournament hosts are now set to face one of the most prestigious African clubs – Al Ahly. The Al Ahly vs Inter Miami match will kick off at 01:00 UK Time.

Inter Miami possesses a unique edge – their current form. The team is approximately at the midpoint of the MLS regular season. For the second consecutive season, Miami is showcasing impressive results. Certainly, this can be attributed to the significant investments made in the club, particularly in terms of image – with David Beckham at the helm, and the arrival of Lionel Messi, Suarez, and other associates. Last season, they were eliminated in the 1/8 finals of the play-offs. However, it is evident that the club is striving for greater ambitions. The Eastern Conference is engaged in a battle for supremacy.

Inter recently experienced a challenging four-game winless streak, which included two draws against Philadelphia Union (3:3) and San Jose (3:3), along with losses to Orlando City (0:3) and Minnesota (1:4). The defence struggled significantly, resulting in numerous missed scoring opportunities. However, in the latest matches, the club put an end to this streak of disappointments, winning 4:2 against Montreal and 5:1 against Columbus Crew.

Al Ahli faced a defeat just prior to the commencement of the Club World Cup. They faced off against Mexican Pachuca in a friendly match, ending in a draw during regulation time before succumbing to defeat in a penalty shootout. However, since mid-April, the team has not conceded.

Al-Ahly concluded the Egyptian championship with a flourish, achieving a remarkable six-game winning streak. The club emerged as the champion, finishing a few points clear of the contender. Prior to this string of successes, the Cairo team had faced Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the African Champions League on two occasions without suffering defeat, yet they were unable to advance based on additional criteria, with results of 1:1 and 0:0.

When will the Al Ahly vs Inter Miami match be played?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Where to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami predicted lineups

Al Ahly predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): El Shenawy (GK); Dari, Rabia, Ibrahim; Hani, Reda, Attiat, El Aash; Mohamed, Ashour; Gradisar

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-4-2): Ustari (GK); Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez