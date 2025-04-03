Saturday night’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park pits two clubs against one another, with both teams hoping to return to the Champions League next season. The Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest match will kick off at 17:30 UK Time.
With a surprising fourth-place finish and promotion to the Champions League, Villa were last season’s Premier League surprise package. Since then, they’ve had some unforgettable wins. First, Unai Emery’s squad must defeat Forest, whose play this Premier League season has been nothing short of spectacular. Only then can they face PSG in the quarterfinals.
Despite starting the season as the fourth pick to be relegated, Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad is now in third place. With Forest also in the FA Cup semi-finals, they are suddenly considered a dark horse for a top-four finish and an absolutely spectacular season overall. If Emery’s squad wins, they would move within six points of Santo’s shocking soldiers in the Premier League standings; nonetheless, Villa are a formidable opponent when playing at home.
When is the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest game on TV?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, 2 April 2025
- Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham
What channel is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest on
- UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups
Aston Villa predicted lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Digne, Torres, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Rashford, Kamara, Watkins
Nottingham Forest predicted lineup: Sels, Murillo, Williams, Milenkovi, Moreno, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Yates, Sangare, Awoniyi