Espanyol hosts Atlético Madrid at the RCDE Stadium for match week 1 of the 2025–26 LaLiga season. The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.

Where is Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid playing?

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Sunday, 17 August 2025

Sunday, 17 August 2025 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat

Both teams are motivated: Espanyol want to capitalise on home advantage and their decent preseason, while Atlético Madrid have title ambitions after investing heavily in summer transfers.

Espanyol aims to leverage its home advantage and recent signings to challenge Atlético Madrid effectively. Nonetheless, Atleti’s squad depth, creative improvements, and individual quality position them as slight favourites for the opening fixture.

Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live

UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 USA: ESPN+, fuboTVESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTVESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Canada: TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

TSN+, Amazon Prime Video Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid possible lineups

Espanyol possible lineup: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Cabrera, Rubio, Romero; Sanchez, Lozano, Exposito, Roca; Fernandez, Puado

Atletico Madrid possible lineup: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Barrios, Cardoso; Simeone, Baena, Almada; Alvarez