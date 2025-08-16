Espanyol hosts Atlético Madrid at the RCDE Stadium for match week 1 of the 2025–26 LaLiga season. The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.
Where is Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid playing?
- Competition: La Liga
- Game Day: Sunday, 17 August 2025
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
- Stadium: RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat
Both teams are motivated: Espanyol want to capitalise on home advantage and their decent preseason, while Atlético Madrid have title ambitions after investing heavily in summer transfers.
Espanyol aims to leverage its home advantage and recent signings to challenge Atlético Madrid effectively. Nonetheless, Atleti’s squad depth, creative improvements, and individual quality position them as slight favourites for the opening fixture.
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live
- UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
- USA: ESPN+, fuboTVESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Canada: TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid possible lineups
Espanyol possible lineup: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Cabrera, Rubio, Romero; Sanchez, Lozano, Exposito, Roca; Fernandez, Puado
Atletico Madrid possible lineup: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Barrios, Cardoso; Simeone, Baena, Almada; Alvarez