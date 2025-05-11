HomeMatch

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

By Time Soccer

El Classico, the fourth of the season, will take place on May 31. The 35th round of the Spanish championship will feature Real Madrid visiting Barcelona, who will be playing at home. Every time these two teams met earlier in this football season, the Catalans came out on top. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid game will kick off at 15:15 UK Time.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona
Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona will enter this essential match in a noticeably low mood. The club has recently been eliminated from the Champions League and was unable to secure a victory against Inter on two occasions. There was a discussion regarding the exquisite football displayed by Flick’s team, highlighting its already confirmed place in the final. However, it is crucial to never underestimate your opponent, particularly when they have a coach like Inzaghi. The Milanese delivered two outstanding performances, demonstrating resilience and a touch of fortune. The outcome was that they played to a 3:3 draw twice in regular time, and in the return match, Inter netted the fourth goal during extra time.

Barça has exited the most significant tournament. It now just needs to successfully complete the Primera to secure a first-place finish there. Such an outcome certainly appears plausible – the team is currently in the lead, maintaining a gap of four or more points from those trailing behind. Currently preoccupied with the Champions League, it seems unnecessary now.

Real now occupies the second position, having already distanced themselves from third-placed Atletico, with an eight-point gap between the two teams. If victorious in this round, Barcelona can narrow the gap to just one point. Despite Ancelotti’s team not participating in the Champions League semi-finals that week, they had more time to prepare.

However, it remains difficult to accept that Madrid will secure a victory in this location. In their three encounters so far, Real Madrid has yet to secure a victory. They faced defeat in the initial two games. The most recent match took place merely two weeks ago, during the final of the Spanish Cup. Barça faced a bit more of a challenge, yet they maintained their dominance, securing a 3-2 victory in extra time.

What time does Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off?

  • Competition: Spnish La Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, 11 May 2025
  • Kick-off: 15:15 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

CountryStreaming Services
UKPremier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USAESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
CanadaTSN+, RDS App, TSN3, RDS Info
AustraliabeIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
ItalyDAZN Italia
GermanyDAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany
FrancebeIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
PortugalDAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
SpainMovistar+, DAZN Spain, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid possible lineups

Barcelona Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):

  • Goalkeeper: Szcesny
  • Defenders: Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde
  • Midfielders: De Jong, Pedri, Olmo
  • Forwards: Yamal, Raphinha, Torres

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-4-2):

  • Goalkeeper: Courtois
  • Defenders: Vasquez, Asencio, Tchouameni, Garcia
  • Midfielders: Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham, Guler
  • Forwards: Mbappe, Vinicius
Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2025 Time Soccer