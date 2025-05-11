El Classico, the fourth of the season, will take place on May 31. The 35th round of the Spanish championship will feature Real Madrid visiting Barcelona, who will be playing at home. Every time these two teams met earlier in this football season, the Catalans came out on top. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid game will kick off at 15:15 UK Time.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona will enter this essential match in a noticeably low mood. The club has recently been eliminated from the Champions League and was unable to secure a victory against Inter on two occasions. There was a discussion regarding the exquisite football displayed by Flick’s team, highlighting its already confirmed place in the final. However, it is crucial to never underestimate your opponent, particularly when they have a coach like Inzaghi. The Milanese delivered two outstanding performances, demonstrating resilience and a touch of fortune. The outcome was that they played to a 3:3 draw twice in regular time, and in the return match, Inter netted the fourth goal during extra time.

Barça has exited the most significant tournament. It now just needs to successfully complete the Primera to secure a first-place finish there. Such an outcome certainly appears plausible – the team is currently in the lead, maintaining a gap of four or more points from those trailing behind. Currently preoccupied with the Champions League, it seems unnecessary now.

Real now occupies the second position, having already distanced themselves from third-placed Atletico, with an eight-point gap between the two teams. If victorious in this round, Barcelona can narrow the gap to just one point. Despite Ancelotti’s team not participating in the Champions League semi-finals that week, they had more time to prepare.

However, it remains difficult to accept that Madrid will secure a victory in this location. In their three encounters so far, Real Madrid has yet to secure a victory. They faced defeat in the initial two games. The most recent match took place merely two weeks ago, during the final of the Spanish Cup. Barça faced a bit more of a challenge, yet they maintained their dominance, securing a 3-2 victory in extra time.

What time does Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off?

Competition: Spnish La Liga

15:15 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+, RDS App, TSN3, RDS Info Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy DAZN Italia Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid possible lineups

Barcelona Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Szcesny

Defenders: Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde

Midfielders: De Jong, Pedri, Olmo

Forwards: Yamal, Raphinha, Torres

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-4-2):