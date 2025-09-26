Bayern Munich’s ruthless start sends shockwaves through the Bundesliga

The new Bundesliga season has barely begun, yet Bayern Munich have already stamped their authority on the league with a blistering start that has sent warning signals to rivals.

For fans and punters keeping an eye on German fixtures and odds, the Bavarian giants look like the team to beat once again, powered by a rejuvenated attack that is firing on all cylinders.

With Harry Kane leading the line and supported by a dynamic supporting cast, Bayern appear more threatening than ever, making them the focal point of early Bundesliga betting discussions.

Kane hits the ground running

When Bayern Munich secured the services of Harry Kane, many wondered how quickly the England captain would adapt to life in Germany. The answer came emphatically, with 36 goals in 32 league games last season.

Kane has been nothing short of sensational again in the opening stages of this campaign, recording five goals and three assists in that span. Not only is he finding the net with trademark precision, but he is also demonstrating the creative side of his game, dropping deep to link play and providing opportunities for his teammates.

Kane’s early chemistry with Bayern’s other attacking stars has been key to their explosive start. He looks settled, confident, and determined to bring silverware to Munich, and his presence seems to have elevated those around him.

The devastating front three

Alongside Kane, Bayern’s new-look front three have been devastating. Michael Olise and Luis Díaz have seamlessly slotted into the side, adding pace, flair, and direct attacking threat. Together with Kane, the trio have already produced a staggering 11 goals and 6 assists in just three matches.

Olise, cutting in from the right, has shown the creativity and vision that made him one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents. Díaz, on the opposite flank, brings relentless energy and dribbling ability, constantly stretching defences and opening space for Kane to exploit.

The balance of this attack gives Bayern unpredictability, they can score from wide areas, through the middle, or via intricate link-up play.

Gnabry in the number 10 role

If Bayern’s front three weren’t enough to contend with, Serge Gnabry has added another layer of danger by thriving in a central playmaking role. Operating as a number 10, Gnabry has already chipped in with two goals and two assists, pushing the combined tally of Bayern’s four main attackers to an eye-watering 13 goals and 8 assists. For opposing defences, that level of contribution from just four players is a nightmare scenario.

What makes this quartet so dangerous is their versatility. Kane can drop into midfield, Olise can switch wings, Díaz can cut inside, and Gnabry can burst forward as a second striker. Vincent Kompany has a wealth of tactical options, and so far, every combination has clicked.

Early results: Warning signs for rivals

Bayern’s opening three fixtures have showcased both their strengths and areas to refine. In their first match, they stormed into a 3-0 lead but allowed the opposition back into the game, eventually holding on for a 3-2 win after a nervy final ten minutes. That momentary lapse gave rivals a glimmer of hope, but what followed quickly extinguished any optimism.

Against RB Leipzig, Bayern were ruthless, dismantling one of the league’s strongest sides with a 6-0 demolition. Kane grabbed the headlines again, but the collective performance was just as impressive. Following that up with a 5-0 thrashing of Hamburger SV, Bayern have now scored 11 goals in their last two matches without conceding. This combination of firepower and newfound defensive solidity suggests that the Bavarians are quickly finding their rhythm, another point to note for anyone following Bundesliga betting markets.

A frightening prospect for the Bundesliga

The numbers speak for themselves. Three games, 14 goals scored, only two conceded, and an attack spearheaded by Kane, Olise, Díaz, and Gnabry that already looks like one of the most formidable in Europe. For the rest of the Bundesliga, it is a frightening prospect. Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, and Leverkusen may harbour ambitions of challenging Bayern, but based on this early form, the champions are setting a pace that could be impossible to match.

The Bundesliga has long been accused of being a one-team league, but Bayern’s ruthlessness this season may make that narrative even harder to shake. With Kane already showing why he was worth every penny, and the supporting cast thriving, Bayern Munich look not just like champions-elect, but like a team capable of sweeping aside all before them.

If this is just the beginning, then the rest of Europe should also be on alert. The Champions League has eluded Bayern in recent years, but with this attacking arsenal firing so early, Kompany may finally have the tools to reclaim Europe’s biggest prize.