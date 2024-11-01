Watch BBC Scotland Sportscene highlights. Highlights from the day’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, including Motherwell v Celtic, Hibernian v Dundee, Kilmarnock v St Mirren, Rangers v Aberdeen, Ross County v Hearts, and St Johnstone v Livingston.

BBC Sportscene Matchday 30/10/2024

A full card of Scottish Premiership action with Aberdeen v Rangers, Celtic against Dundee, Dundee Utd v Motherwell, Hearts v Kilmarnock, Ross County v Hibernian and St Mirren against St Johnstone.

Where can I watch Scottish Premiership highlights?

Is BBC Sportscene available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. BBC Sportscene will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.