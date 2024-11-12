Brazil will play Venezuela in their World Cup qualifying match on Thursday in Maturin, after a positive showing in October. The Venezuela vs Brazil match will feature the sole CONMEBOL nation that has never qualified for the finals against the sole international football team that has participated in every World Cup.
The hosts faced a 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in the 10th match of the CONMEBOL qualification and will need to perform at their highest level on Thursday, as they have had difficulty overcoming Brazil in their latest meetings. Venezuela has not secured a victory in any of their last five matches across all competitions.
In the meantime, Brazil’s national football team has displayed notable inconsistencies since the beginning of the World Cup qualifying campaign. They achieved consecutive victories with their 4-0 triumph over Peru in their most recent match, and a win here will allow them to hold a firm position in the standings.
What time is Venezuela vs Brazil kick off?
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Thursday, 14 September 2024
- Kick-off: 21:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental de Maturín
How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil on TV
- UK: N/A
- USA: Fanatiz USA
- Canada: Fanatiz Canada
- Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
- Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
- Venezuela: Televen, Venevision, TVes
Head-to-Head Record
|13/10/2023
|Brazil 1 – 1 Venezuela
|World Cup
|08/10/2021
|Venezuela 1 – 3 Brazil
|World Cup
|13/06/2021
|Brazil 3 – 0 Venezuela
|Copa America
|14/11/2020
|Brazil 1 – 0 Venezuela
|World Cup
|19/06/2019
|Brazil 0 – 0 Venezuela
|Copa America
Venezuela vs Brazil possible squads
Venezuela predicted lineup: Romo (GK), Ramirez, Aramburu, Ferraresi, Navarro, Martinez, Herrera, Casseres, Savarino, Machis & Rondon
Brazil predicted lineup: Ederson (GK), Arana, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Paqueta, Bruno Guimares, Savio, Raphinha, Gerson & Vinicius Junior