Brazil will play Venezuela in their World Cup qualifying match on Thursday in Maturin, after a positive showing in October. The Venezuela vs Brazil match will feature the sole CONMEBOL nation that has never qualified for the finals against the sole international football team that has participated in every World Cup.

Estadio Monumental de Maturin

The hosts faced a 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in the 10th match of the CONMEBOL qualification and will need to perform at their highest level on Thursday, as they have had difficulty overcoming Brazil in their latest meetings. Venezuela has not secured a victory in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

In the meantime, Brazil’s national football team has displayed notable inconsistencies since the beginning of the World Cup qualifying campaign. They achieved consecutive victories with their 4-0 triumph over Peru in their most recent match, and a win here will allow them to hold a firm position in the standings.

What time is Venezuela vs Brazil kick off?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Thursday, 14 September 2024

Thursday, 14 September 2024 Kick-off: 21:00 UK Time

21:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Monumental de Maturín

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

SBS On Demand, SBS Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo Venezuela: Televen, Venevision, TVes

Head-to-Head Record

13/10/2023 Brazil 1 – 1 Venezuela World Cup 08/10/2021 Venezuela 1 – 3 Brazil World Cup 13/06/2021 Brazil 3 – 0 Venezuela Copa America 14/11/2020 Brazil 1 – 0 Venezuela World Cup 19/06/2019 Brazil 0 – 0 Venezuela Copa America

Venezuela vs Brazil possible squads

Venezuela predicted lineup: Romo (GK), Ramirez, Aramburu, Ferraresi, Navarro, Martinez, Herrera, Casseres, Savarino, Machis & Rondon

Brazil predicted lineup: Ederson (GK), Arana, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Paqueta, Bruno Guimares, Savio, Raphinha, Gerson & Vinicius Junior